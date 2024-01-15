SKNFA to Launch FIFA Talent Development Scheme (TDS)

In a significant move towards enhancing football development on the islands, the St. Kitts Nevis Football Association (SKNFA) is set to inaugurate the FIFA-backed Talent Development Scheme (TDS) on Tuesday, January 16. This initiative aims to identify and nurture promising football talent, providing them with a platform to excel at both national and international levels.

Lenny Taylor, the Technical Director of SKFNA, shared insights into the upcoming launch, highlighting the commencement of the trial period in Cayon on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. During this phase, players will be assessed for their eligibility to join the national center located at the Technical Center. Taylor emphasized that the program, which runs in collaboration with the national football academy, is intensive in nature.

“If they make it, they will begin training at the technical center immediately,” Taylor revealed, underscoring the immediate integration of successful candidates into the program.

Registration for both boys and girls has seen positive participation, reflecting the community’s enthusiasm and interest in football development. The program is designed to accommodate youngsters between the ages of 12-16 and is geared towards elevating the standards of national-team football for both men and women.

The SKNFA TDS Tryouts Schedule is as follows:

Rural East

Location: St. Mary’s Park, Cayon

St. Mary’s Park, Cayon Dates:

Tuesday, 16th January 2024

Wednesday, 17th January 2024

Thursday, 18th January 2024

Rural West

Location: Samuel Williams Sporting Complex, Verchilds

Samuel Williams Sporting Complex, Verchilds Dates:

Tuesday 23rd January 2024

Wednesday 24th January 2024

Thursday 25th January 2024

Nevis

Location: Nevis Athletic Stadium

Nevis Athletic Stadium Dates:

Tuesday 30th January 2024

Wednesday 31st January 2024

Thursday 1st February 2024

Basseterre

Location: Warner Park

Warner Park Dates:

Tuesday 6th February 2024

Wednesday 7th February 2024

Thursday 8th February 2024

The comprehensive schedule illustrates the extensive reach of the TDS program across various regions, ensuring a wide pool of talent is given the opportunity to showcase their skills. As the SKNFA gears up for this transformative initiative, anticipation is high for the positive impact it will have on the future of football development in St. Kitts and Nevis. The program aligns with FIFA’s overarching goal of fostering long-term dedication to global talent development, setting the stage for a brighter future for football enthusiasts in the region.

