Damion Hobson Appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors at Bank of Nevis

In a strategic move to enhance leadership within the banking sector, Mr. Damion Hobson has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board of Directors at the Bank of Nevis. With an illustrious career spanning various sectors, Hobson brings a wealth of experience and expertise to his new role.

Prior to his appointment, Mr. Hobson served two terms as President of the St. Kitts & Nevis Chamber of Industry & Commerce (CIC) from 2015 to 2016. His tenure at the CIC, the primary private sector organization representing corporate interests across both islands, showcased his ability to navigate complex business landscapes and foster growth within the community.

Beyond his contributions to the CIC, Mr. Hobson has held various directorial positions and currently serves as a special advisor to the CIC president. As the Managing Director of Hobson Enterprises, a leading shipping and brokerage firm in St. Kitts & Nevis, he has demonstrated strong leadership and business acumen. His firm’s representation of esteemed brands like MoneyGram, Crowley Shipping, and UPS underscores his commitment to excellence and innovation in the industry.

Hobson’s extensive background also includes a stint at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank as a Banking Officer from 1990 to 1992, further enriching his understanding of financial systems and operations.

Since 2017, Mr. Hobson has been an integral part of the Bank of Nevis’s Board of Directors, bringing invaluable insights and strategic direction to the institution.

In addition to his role at the Bank of Nevis, Mr. Hobson currently serves as a member of the Board of Directors of the St. Kitts & Nevis Social Security, highlighting his continued dedication to contributing to the welfare and development of the nation.

With his appointment as Chairman, Mr. Damion Hobson is poised to lead the Bank of Nevis towards continued growth and success, further solidifying its position as a cornerstone of the financial landscape in the region.