Terrance Drew Jr. Brings Hope to “Ultra Poor” Children Displaced by Removal from Poverty Alleviation Programme with Successful Shoe Giveaway

” In an act of compassion and community spirit, Terrance Drew Jr. recently organized a heartwarming shoe giveaway event that provided 115 pairs of shoes to children from less fortunate families. These families, many of whom were reclassified as “ultra poor” after being removed from the Poverty Alleviation Programme (PAP), found themselves facing challenging circumstances when over 3500 beneficiaries were removed from the program within months of the Drew administration taking office. The PAP program had been a vital source of income support for over 7400 individuals up to August 2022. However, only 60% of eligible applicants were receiving benefits by December 2022, as confirmed by PS Azilla Clarke. This situation left many struggling without the social support they once relied upon. Terrance Drew Jr.’s initiative to provide shoes for these children is a heartening response to a growing need. These shoes, whether for school or play, represent more than just footwear; they symbolize hope and a sense of belonging in the face of adversity. Drew’s dedication to his community shines through, offering a glimmer of light for the “ultra poor” citizens who have faced hardship due to changes in the PAP program. The event, which saw 115 pairs of shoes distributed at two locations, Palms Court and Sports Zone, was met with gratitude and jubilation from both the recipients and the community at large. Terrance Drew Jr.’s social media post celebrating the success of the event encapsulates the joy and unity it brought to those involved. Kudos and congratulations are in order for Terrance Drew Jr., whose benevolent actions have made a positive impact on the lives of these children and their families. In times when social support and benefits are scarce, community initiatives like this one remind us of the strength of solidarity and the power of individuals to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those less fortunate.