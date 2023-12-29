Teron Invincible Webbe Withdraws from Calypso Finals, Venetia Lady Composer Clarke Steps In

In an unexpected turn of events, Teron Invincible Webbe, a seasoned calypsonian, has decided to step back from the much-anticipated Calypso Monarch Finals for personal reasons. The announcement came through a written communication to the St. Kitts and Nevis National Carnival Committee on Friday, December 22, 2023, leaving fans and organizers surprised by the sudden change in the lineup.

Teron Webbe’s decision to bow out of the finals has sparked speculation and concern among his followers, who were eagerly anticipating his performance. The respected artist, known for his powerful lyrics and commanding stage presence, cited personal reasons for his withdrawal, without delving into specifics.

However, the show must go on, and stepping into the spotlight as the alternate calypsonian is none other than Venetia Lady Composer Clarke. With her own unique style and lyrical prowess, Clarke is set to grace the stage and compete in the Calypso Monarch Finals, bringing a fresh perspective to the competition.

As fans and fellow calypsonians express their understanding and support for Teron Invincible Webbe, the stage is now set for an exciting and unpredictable night with Venetia Lady Composer Clarke joining the ranks of talented performers vying for the coveted Calypso Monarch title. The unexpected twist adds an element of intrigue to an already highly anticipated event, showcasing the resilience and adaptability of the vibrant calypso community in St. Kitts and Nevis.