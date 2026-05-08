TEEN VINCY SAILOR MAKES HISTORY WITH DARING 70-MILE SOLO VOYAGE FROM ST. VINCENT TO GRENADA

A remarkable young sailor from is earning widespread praise across the Caribbean after successfully completing a daring 70-mile solo voyage across open waters in a tiny dinghy measuring less than 14 feet long.

Fifteen-year-old Kai Marks Dasent sailed alone from Blue Lagoon in St. Vincent to the northern tip of in an International Laser Class Association (ILCA) dinghy, completing the challenging journey in an impressive 10 hours and 25 minutes.

The courageous teen departed at 5:41 a.m. and arrived safely at approximately 4:06 p.m., navigating the often unpredictable Caribbean Sea with skill, endurance, and determination far beyond his years.

The voyage has already been hailed by many in the regional sailing community as an extraordinary feat of discipline and courage, especially considering the small size of the vessel and the physical and mental stamina required to complete such a demanding crossing solo.

Kai was accompanied by a safety vessel provided by Horizon Yacht Charters, ensuring support throughout the journey while allowing the young sailor to independently captain the challenging expedition.

But the voyage represented far more than a personal achievement.

The initiative was also designed as a fundraising mission aimed at expanding access to sailing opportunities for young Vincentians through Vincy Sailing. Funds raised from the effort will help launch a new “Learn to Sail” programme targeted at children from the fishing community in Lowmans Leeward, providing youth with exposure to maritime skills, discipline, confidence-building, and potential career pathways connected to the sea.

The accomplishment has sparked admiration across the Caribbean, with many describing Kai as an inspiring example of regional youth excellence, resilience, and ambition.

In a region deeply connected to the sea through history, culture, and livelihood, Kai’s achievement stands as a powerful reminder that Caribbean youth continue to break barriers and chart bold new horizons.

Observers say the voyage not only showcased impressive sailing talent, but also highlighted the growing importance of investing in youth development programmes, maritime education, and sporting opportunities throughout the Eastern Caribbean.

For many, Kai Marks Dasent’s extraordinary solo sail was not just a journey across water — it was a voyage toward inspiring an entire generation.