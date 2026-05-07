AFTER SKN TIMES/TIMES CARIBBEAN/ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY BROKE HANTAVIRUS STORY, GOVERNMENT SCRAMBLES TO ISSUE PUBLIC STATEMENT

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Hours after the developing international hantavirus monitoring situation involving St. Kitts and Nevis was first brought to public attention by the newsrooms of SKN Times, Times Caribbean, and St. Kitts-Nevis Daily, the Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis moved swiftly to issue an official public statement addressing growing concern across the Federation.

The government’s response came amid heightened public discussion following reports that St. Kitts and Nevis nationals were among persons being monitored internationally in connection with a global hantavirus scare linked to a cruise vessel off the west coast of Africa.

The rapidly issued statement from the Ministry of Health sought to reassure the public that authorities were fully aware of the situation and were conducting investigations and assessments alongside relevant technical agencies.

The timing of the statement has sparked significant public discussion, with many citizens noting that official communication only emerged after widespread circulation of the breaking reports carried by SKN Times, Times Caribbean, and St. Kitts-Nevis Daily across social media and digital news platforms.

In its statement, the government stressed that international health protocols and best practices were guiding the response and urged citizens to remain calm while investigations continue.

Below is the full statement issued by the Ministry of Health:

FULL GOVERNMENT STATEMENT

Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis Monitoring Situation Related to Hantavirus

“The Government of Saint Kitts and Nevis wishes to assure the public that it is fully aware of recent concerns surrounding the presence and potential risks associated with Hantavirus, and is actively monitoring the situation with the highest level of attention and care.

At this time, multiple relevant agencies, including the Ministry of Health and its technical departments, are independently conducting thorough investigations and assessments to determine the scope, source, and any potential public health implications.

These efforts are being guided by established international health protocols and best practices to ensure accuracy, transparency, and the protection of public health.

The government urges the public to remain calm while the situation is being assessed.

Please stay tuned to official authorities for updates.”

The hantavirus situation continues to attract global attention as international health authorities monitor developments across multiple countries. Citizens in St. Kitts and Nevis are being encouraged to follow official updates and avoid spreading unverified information while health officials continue assessments.