“ZERO WAS BUDGETED” AMBASSADOR LARRY VAUGHAN QUESTIONS DREW ADMINISTRATION OVER CONAREE HEALTH CENTRE ANNOUNCEMENT, QUESTIONS HEALTH SPENDING PRIORITIES, UNBUDGETED SPENDING AND DELAYS TO ST. PETERS HEALTH CENTER PROJECT

A political and public accountability storm is intensifying after St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador His Excellency Larry Vaughn doubled down on his criticism of the Drew-led administration’s healthcare infrastructure agenda, this time bluntly declaring that “No Conaree Health Centre in 2026” was budgeted in the nation’s capital estimates.

In a strongly worded social media post now circulating widely across the federation, Vaughn wrote:

“No Conaree Health Centre in 2026. Zero was budgeted. $1M was budgeted for the St. Peter’s Health Centre. Let’s see how that goes.”

The statement, paired with screenshots of the official 2025 and 2026 capital expenditure estimates for the Ministry of Health and Social Security, has triggered fresh questions about transparency, spending priorities, and whether the government is announcing projects without clear parliamentary appropriations.

The latest comments come after Vaughn previously questioned the administration’s handling of the MRI Housing and Equipment project, warning that accountability must remain central to the government’s much-publicized Sustainable Island State Agenda.

Vaughn had earlier stated:

“So if there was no money in the Capital Expenditure for the MRI Housing and Equipment in 2025 and there’s just about the same amount approved in 2026, where has the government been surreptitiously appropriating the sums to execute work in 2025 and 2026? Allocated sums were exhausted since 2024. Accountability needs to always be a standard in the Sustainable Island State Agenda.”

Now, with the Conaree Health Centre controversy exploding publicly, critics say the administration faces an uncomfortable credibility challenge.

BUDGET DOCUMENTS UNDER THE MICROSCOPE

The official estimates attached by Vaughn appear to show allocations for several health projects, including:

Construction of St. Peter’s Health Centre — EC$2 million allocated in 2025, including development aid support from the Republic of China (Taiwan).

— EC$2 million allocated in 2025, including development aid support from the Republic of China (Taiwan). Institutional Enhancement Project — EC$1 million.

— EC$1 million. Construction of New Hospital — EC$11 million projected in 2025 expenditure.

— EC$11 million projected in 2025 expenditure. Purchase of Medical Equipment — EC$2 million.

However, nowhere in the published 2026 estimates shared by Vaughn does a specific line item reportedly appear for a Conaree Health Centre project.

That revelation has fueled accusations that the government may be engaging in politically attractive announcements without corresponding transparency in the approved budget framework.

Opposition voices and government critics are now asking whether taxpayers are being presented with flashy promises while older, incomplete healthcare projects remain stalled.

ST. PETERS PROJECT BECOMING SYMBOLIC

Particular frustration surrounds the unfinished St. Peter’s Health Centre project, which began under the previous administration and has lingered for years despite repeated allocations.

For many citizens, the issue has become symbolic of what they view as a broader pattern:

repeated groundbreaking ceremonies,

headline-grabbing announcements,

large projected expenditures,

but slow visible completion of critical infrastructure.

Vaughn’s biting remark — “Let’s see how that goes” — is being interpreted by many observers as a direct expression of skepticism over whether the St. Peter’s allocation will actually translate into timely completion.

QUESTIONS GROWING LOUDER

The controversy is now widening beyond partisan politics into a larger national debate over fiscal governance and public accountability.

Among the questions now being raised:

If no allocation existed for Conaree in 2026, how will the project be financed?

Will funds be reallocated from existing healthcare projects?

Why are incomplete facilities still awaiting completion years later?

How much oversight exists regarding movement of public funds between projects?

Is Parliament being fully informed about healthcare capital spending?

The issue is especially sensitive because healthcare remains one of the most emotionally charged national concerns, with citizens still demanding better infrastructure, shorter wait times, upgraded clinics, and completion of major promised facilities.

PRESSURE BUILDING ON GOVERNMENT

Political analysts say Vaughn’s intervention carries unusual weight because he is not speaking merely as a social media commentator but as a senior diplomat and prominent national figure with direct knowledge of public policy discussions.

His public release of budget excerpts has also shifted the debate from political rhetoric to documentary scrutiny, placing the official estimates themselves at the center of the controversy.

As public discussion intensifies, pressure is now mounting on the Drew administration to provide detailed clarification on:

the financing structure for the proposed Conaree Health Centre,

the current status of the St. Peter’s project,

and the broader allocation and utilization of healthcare capital funds.

For many citizens watching the unfolding debate, the issue is no longer simply about one clinic or one announcement.

It is becoming a wider test of transparency, credibility, and whether the government’s ambitious healthcare promises are fully backed by the numbers in the national budget.