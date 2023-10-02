“Teejay Takes the Mic to Quash Feud with Byron Messia in Explosive Diss Track Showdown!”

In a shocking turn of events, Teejay has stepped forward to address the simmering beef with St. Kitts artiste Byron Messia, thrusting their feud into the spotlight with his scorching new diss track, “Warning,” released on October 1. Urban Islandz exclusively reported the Montego Bay singjay’s readiness for an all-out lyrical battle with Messia.

While the origins of their clash remain unclear, sparks flew as Messia aimed barbs at Teejay and even took a swipe at Sumfest. Fans have eagerly fanned the flames, passionately debating whether Teejay’s “Drift” outshines Byron’s “Talibans.”

Responding with searing precision, Teejay chose to meet Messia on the lyrical battleground, vowing not to engage in an online exchange. “Mi not even want no oman ah tell me nuttn dawg, and mi deven nah address nothing pon no internet, yuh zimmi cau you can’t big and gone bad, yuh affi born bad,” Teejay declared, kicking off the track.

Though Messia isn’t explicitly named, Teejay cleverly drops hints, referencing “Talibans,” the artist’s nod to Saddam, and even the pendant that celebrates the controversial figure.

“If you know what me know, Portmore head a float pan the shore. Send a rifle…any p**sy weh wrap up head ah fi like him ah Saddam, put the matik ah yuh head and make suppen go so raddam, bright and feisty…” Teejay fires back.

Taking another sharp turn, Teejay seems to throw a jab at Trinibad music, a genre Messia aligns himself with. While born in Jamaica and raised in St. Kitts, Teejay seems to suggest that it was the local Jamaican dancehall scene, both at home and abroad, that played a pivotal role in launching Messia’s international career.

“How the p*sy dem a lip talk so, Trinibad/ Ah bare rifleman mi lift up and step pan you, Tell ah pusy fi run-up in yah, a bare gunshot fi buss up in yah, How dem a make talk so/ Unnu not that bad/ long 6 mi clap and I’m not batsman,” Teejay continues, leaving no room for doubt about his resolve.

This explosive diss track showdown has set the stage for a showdown of epic proportions, leaving fans on tenterhooks, eagerly awaiting the next move in this lyrical battle of the titans.