Parliament attempts yet again to silence Leader of the Opposition Hon. Allen Chastanet after failing on their first 2 attempts

At tomorrow’s sitting of Parliament, the Government of Saint Lucia intends to lay a report against Leader of the Opposition Hon. Allen Chastanet for making 2 factual statements during his parliamentary contributions in 2022.

Instead of launching a committee to deal with important and pressing issues like the out of control Crime situation, the poor Healthcare system, the daily increases in the cost of living or the suspicious sale of Government land in Bananne way below market value, the SLP again continues to prioritize politics over the well-being and livelihoods of the tens of thousands of Saint Lucians who are struggling to survive or make ends meet.



The first statement which Hon. Chastanet made, concerned the fact that Ernest Hilaire, whilst serving as Saint Lucia’s High Commissioner in the United Kingdom, opened up a joint account with a Saudi Arabian Billionaire Walid Juffali without seeking the permission of the Accountant General as required by Saint Lucia’s Finance Act. Hilaire also never informed the Director of Finance about this account after it was opened. Saint Lucians only found out because of the International Diplomatic scandal now known as the Juffali affair. A total of 66,000 Pounds sterling was deposited into the account by Walid Juffali, and the money was then spent by the staff of the High Commission, the majority of which went to or benefited Ernest Hilaire.

This statement was validated by a written report from the Auditor General who carried out an investigation and reported and substantiated these findings. This report is attached to this release for review by the public.

The second statement is in relation to a temporary visa which was given to Richard Frederick to attend a meeting of the United Nations in 2022. When Hon. Chastanet made these statements, it is a fact that at the time Richard Frederick only had a temporary visa which only allowed him to be in the United States for a few days to attend Government business.

Since then, the government has expended tremendous state resources to help Richard Frederick get a 5 year diplomatic visa just to confuse the population regarding this issue. Richard Frederick’s latest visa, which the Prime Minister says is for 5 years, was only granted a few weeks ago, more than a year after Hon. Chastanet initially made his statement. We challenge Richard Frederick to make public when his most recent visa was issued.

Is this what you voted for Saint Lucia? Is this how they plan to “Put You First?”

It is time that Saint Lucians finally stand up to Philip J Pierre and the injustices that continue to be carried out by him and his minions in Government. The Opposition is ready for the fight! Are you?

