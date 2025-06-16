Tech-Savvy Star! Aeja Clarke Graduates with Honors from Monroe University

Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems | Class of 2025

NEW YORK, USA (June 2025) – Aeja Clarke, a bright and multi-talented young woman from St. Kitts and Nevis, has proudly graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Systems from Monroe University, achieving an impressive 3.70 GPA.

From tech labs to the performing arts, Aeja’s college journey was a dynamic blend of academic excellence, creative expression, and hands-on professional experience. As a member of the New Rochelle Student Activities Team, she shined behind the camera, capturing vibrant campus life as part of the media team, while actively supporting event planning and production.

Aspiring Web Designer & IT Professional

Aeja’s talent in HTML, SQL, databases, and cross-functional team leadership has made her stand out not only in the classroom but also in the workplace. Her resume already includes internships and roles such as:

Information Technology Intern at the Office of The Bronx Borough President

at the IT Assistant at the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank

at the User Administrator at the International Information Technology Academy of Excellence (IITAE Ltd)

at the Front Desk Assistant and Sales Assistant at Monroe University and Jam Rock Restaurant, respectively

Whether solving math problems, supporting family businesses with media and sales, or shadowing IT specialists, Aeja’s diverse experiences have shaped her into a confident, tech-driven professional.

Champion of Youth Innovation

Aeja is also a proud and active member of the St. Kitts and Nevis Robotics Association (SKNRA), where her dedication and passion for technology continues to inspire young minds. The association extended heartfelt congratulations, stating:

“Your hard work, perseverance, and commitment to excellence continue to inspire the SKNRA family and the wider youth of St. Kitts and Nevis. We are incredibly proud of your achievement and can’t wait to see the amazing things you will accomplish next!”

Beyond the Code: Artist & Visionary

Aeja isn’t just about tech—she’s also a singer, dancer, and model, with growing interest in real estate, marketing, and forensic science. Her creativity and intellect make her a true force of the future.

Congratulations, Aeja Clarke! Your passion, purpose, and persistence light the way for the next generation of young Caribbean innovators.

