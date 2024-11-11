Sunita Bridgewater Earns First-Class Honours with 3.91 GPA in B.Sc. Banking and Finance at UWI







Saunita Bridgewater has achieved a major academic milestone, earning her Bachelor of Science degree in Banking and Finance from the University of the West Indies (UWI) with a remarkable focus on Compliance and Corporate Governance as her minors. Bridgewater graduated with First-Class Honours, attaining an impressive 3.91 GPA over nine semesters, underscoring her dedication and academic excellence.

Completing her degree within three years, Bridgewater’s stellar performance landed her on the Honour Roll for four out of six semesters, a recognition reserved for students who consistently maintain high academic standards. This accolade reflects her commitment to excelling in her field, especially in critical areas such as compliance and corporate governance, which are pivotal in today’s finance and banking sectors.

Bridgewater’s success serves as an inspiration to her peers and highlights the value of hard work and perseverance in achieving academic and professional goals. As she steps forward, her future in the finance industry looks promising, and her foundational knowledge in both major and minors will undoubtedly contribute to her success in the field.