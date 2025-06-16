Summa Cum Laude Success! Calvin Crooke Jr. and Nebylla Huggins Shine Bright at Monroe University

June 2025 – Two outstanding Kittitians have made their nation proud by graduating Summa Cum Laude from Monroe University in Plainfield, New Jersey, marking an academic journey defined by determination, excellence, and vision for the future.

CALVIN CROOKE JR.

Bachelor of Science in Computer and Information Systems Security

A proud son of St. Kitts, Calvin Crooke Jr. completed his Bachelor’s degree with Summa Cum Laude honors, specializing in Computer and Information Systems Security/Information Assurance. While balancing his studies, Calvin also worked as an IT Technician at SCASPA, gaining valuable real-world experience in networking, customer service, and systems support.

From his academic roots at Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College to the global IT world, Calvin has consistently proven himself to be a fast learner, a solution-oriented team player, and a passionate future software developer. He is now open to work and actively seeking opportunities in tech as a Junior Software Engineer.

NEBYLLA HUGGINS

Bachelor of Business Administration in Accounting

Joining Calvin in this wave of academic triumph is Nebylla Huggins, who also graduated Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration – Accounting. Nebylla currently serves as a Shift Supervisor at The Wendy’s Company, exemplifying discipline, leadership, and grace under pressure.

Her achievements reflect the growing impact of Caribbean women in finance, management, and corporate leadership. With her Monroe degree in hand, Nebylla is poised to rise even higher in the world of business and accounting.

Congratulations to Calvin and Nebylla — your hard work, resilience, and brilliance are a source of pride for your families, your alma maters, and the entire Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Your success shows that Kittitians continue to rise and lead on the global stage. The future is bright!

