Team Unity’s US$600,000 Investment Leads to Water Success: Cayon Set to Now Reap Rewards

In a significant development for the people of Cayon in St. Kitts and Nevis, the US$600,000 investment led by the Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris administration is proving to be a resounding success. Following the approval of USD$600,000.00 by the TEAM UNITY Cabinet in May 2022, the efforts of the Team Unity Government are now bearing fruit as BEAD strikes water in Cayon.

Amidst the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and other obstacles, the foresight and determination of the Team Unity Government have paid off for the residents of Cayon. The proactive approach taken by the previous administration under the leadership of Prime Minister Harris and former MP Hon. Eugene Hamilton ensured that the necessary steps were taken to secure water supply for the region.

The investment in BEAD, which was made prior to the Dr. Terrance Drew administration taking office, highlights the government’s commitment to addressing the crucial needs of its citizens. After weeks of drilling and dedicated efforts, the successful water flow achieved by BEAD brings relief and improved living conditions to the people of Cayon.

This achievement stands as a testament to effective governance and strategic decision-making. The collaborative efforts of the government, coupled with the dedication of various stakeholders, have culminated in a milestone that will undoubtedly enhance the quality of life in Cayon. As the water flows and the benefits become apparent, the significance of this investment will resonate positively within the community and beyond.