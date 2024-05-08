Global Ports Holding Commences $135 Million Port Enhancement Project in Saint Lucia
The redevelopment of Port Castries is officially underway! On April 30, 2024, the Saint Lucia Air and Seaports Authority (SLASPA)
transferred the management of its cruise port operations to Global Ports Holding Plc (GPH).
The agreement will see GPH inject $135 million directly into the local economy. Port Castries and the Soufriere waterfront will
undergo transformational physical upgrades. GPH will make substantial investments to enhance the cruise passenger experience at
Port Castries. The Vendor’s Arcade will undergo a major facelift, while a new Fisherman’s Village will be constructed at Bananne,
Castries.
These developments will create several job opportunities in the construction sector and boost employment in Castries and Soufriere.
