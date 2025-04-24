CARIFTA GAMES 52: JAMAICA STORMS TO GLORY WITH 78-MEDAL DOMINANCE – FULL MEDAL COUNT REVEALED!

CARIBBEAN — The curtain has officially closed on the 52nd CARIFTA Games, and the final medal tally is in — and once again, Team Jamaica has left no doubt as to who rules the Caribbean track and field kingdom!

With a jaw-dropping 78 total medals — including 30 gold, 27 silver, and 21 bronze — Jamaica delivered a masterclass in youth athletic dominance, cementing their place at the top of the regional leaderboard in a performance that was nothing short of spectacular.

Trailing far behind in second and third place were The Bahamas with a strong 37-medal haul (16 gold, 13 silver, 8 bronze), and Trinidad and Tobago, finishing with 25 (9 gold, 6 silver, 10 bronze). But no nation could come close to dethroning Jamaica, who continue to churn out sprint stars and field giants like clockwork.

Here’s the official final medal count for the 2025 CARIFTA Games:

TEAM GOLD SILVER BRONZE TOTAL Jamaica 30 27 21 78 Bahamas 16 13 8 37 Trinidad & Tobago 9 6 10 25 Grenada 2 6 5 13 Antigua & Barbuda 2 1 2 5 St. Lucia 2 1 1 4 Cayman Islands 2 0 1 3 U.S. Virgin Islands 2 0 0 2 Barbados 1 5 8 14 Aruba 1 2 0 3 Guyana 1 1 3 5 Dominica 1 0 0 1 British Virgin Islands 0 2 1 3 Bermuda 0 2 0 2 Guadeloupe 0 1 3 4 Martinique 0 1 1 2 Haiti 0 1 0 1 St. Kitts & Nevis 0 0 3 3 Curaçao 0 0 1 1 French Guiana 0 0 1 1

From electric sprints to dramatic finishes and record-shattering performances, this year’s CARIFTA Games proved once again that the Caribbean is the epicenter of raw, unstoppable athletic talent.

Jamaica remains untouchable at the top, but the entire region has shown the world what the future of track and field looks like — and it’s fast, fearless, and fiercely Caribbean.

Hats off to every young athlete who gave it their all and flew their flags with pride. The next generation of champions is here, and they are ready to conquer the world.

#CariftaGames52 #JamaicaRulesAgain #CaribbeanChampions #TrackAndFieldRoyalty #FutureOlympians #MedalMadness #Jamaica78Medals #CARIFTA2025 #YouthPower #IslandPride