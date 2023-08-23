Systematic Dismantling of Key Programs of the Dr. Harris-Led Administration by the Present Regime Has Made Life Difficult for 1000’s of Citizens and Residents

Former Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis and the Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), Dr the Hon Timothy Harris has decried the actions of the current Drew administration of systematically dismantling the Poverty Alleviation Program (PAP) and the Peace Program, which were two key programs conceptualized and maintained under the Dr Harris administration that brought about significantly positive gains in the Federation. Dr Harris raised this concern when his Peoples Labour Party held an informative press conference on Wednesday 23rd August, 2023 at the St. Kitts Marriott. The political leader was joined at the head table by National Deputy Leader, Mr Craig Tuckett and the party’s National Chairperson, Ms. Wendy Phipps. “The administration has unwisely, in the eyes of many, dismantled the social safety nets left behind by my caring administration. The Poverty Alleviation Program (PAP) which was carefully introduced in 2018 and maintained every year to assist all of our low income and vulnerable households, has now been politicized and it is being dismantled out of spite. Thousands have been removed for no reasons, and while they are taking off people, almost all of whom deserve to be there, they are putting on their own supporters. It is a model of government that we had retracted,” said Dr Harris in his opening statement. Dr. Harris commented further, “The present administration has, by its actions and policies, made life and living difficult for our people and it bears the shame now having created a new class of residents which some have to referred to as the ‘ultra-poor’. People are being pauperized, people are facing some of the worst forms of indignities in the country in a long term, perhaps in living memory.” The former prime minister said the groundbreaking PAP program had assisted thousands of persons who needed the extra help. He said, “It helped the poor, aged, unemployed and needy to meet their living expenses, such as paying their rent, electricity, water, food and medication as the case may be. It is regrettable that the present government has been denying the very people who need help, the assistance that they deserve and which my administration provided to them.” As it relates to the Peace Program, Dr Harris said this innovative crime reduction intervention resulted in an unprecedented levels of peace and security in the country. He stressed that “The high level of crime, and murders in particular, that we inherited was brought could not be allowed to continue. We had to end the senseless gun violence that was taking root in the country because we understood if that didn’t happen business would come to a standstill because there would be too much fear, and the harm and danger of that would be irreparable for all of us in St Kitts and Nevis, and so we took the bold, new approach of the Peace Program.” It was added that “When the Peace was finally taking root, we had peace. Murders dropped in the country. Once again there was freedom of movement in our town, those from West could go into Central and Central into East. Once again we could keep our J’ouvert without haing to scamper away because the guys were there with this guns. Whatever you may think about the Peace [Program], it delivered results. The Peace brought greater comfort and security to all of us and so I do believe that the Peace Program was critical part and you can’t just dismantle it so because you don’t like it only because it was done by the government before you.” Dr Harris assured the people of St Kitts and Nevis that a PLP-led Government would prioritize national security and strengthen the Federation’s economy.