Legendary Sports Administrator Urges Government Action for Basketball and Sports Development in St. Kitts and Nevis

Legendary basketball administrator James Barman Hanley, a prominent figure in St. Kitts and Nevis and the Leeward Islands, has raised a crucial call for renewed focus on sports development in his homeland. Hanley’s impassioned plea is directed towards the newly appointed Sports Minister, Samal Duggins, and the one-year-old Prime Minister, Dr. Terrance Drew, both key figures in the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour administration.At the heart of Hanley’s appeal is the urgent need for the enhancement of basketball facilities in the country. Despite basketball’s significant contributions to the lives of countless young athletes, the sport has been constrained by outdated and inadequate facilities, particularly the national facility at Basketball City, which lags far behind modern standards.Expressing his deep concern, Hanley highlighted the missed opportunities for hosting top-tier events such as the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) tournament. He passionately underscored the critical role that proper facilities play in fostering the growth of the sport and enabling young talents to thrive.With nearly five decades of involvement in basketball, Hanley’s plea resonates with a sense of urgency, calling on the authorities to convert promises into actions. His message serves as a heartfelt reminder that the development of sports facilities isn’t just about bricks and mortar; it’s about empowering generations of young athletes who rely on these facilities to shape their futures.As the spotlight turns towards the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour administration, the words of James Barman Hanley echo the aspirations of many, urging the government to step up and invest in the future of basketball, enabling the country’s sports legacy to continue flourishing.