SWISS-TRAINED CHARLES AMORY SET TO TAKE LEGENDARY AMORY BAKERY ENTERPRISES TO NEW HEIGHTS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — JULY 5, 2025 | SKN TIMES

A new star is rising in the business skies of St. Kitts and Nevis—Charles S. Amory, a brilliant, Swiss-trained entrepreneur, is stepping confidently into history as the third-generation leader of the iconic Amory Bakery Enterprises. With world-class education, bold vision, and unshakable purpose, Charles is not just preserving a legacy—he’s preparing to eclipse it.

On the heels of the grand opening of the ultra-modern Amory Bakery & Café at Atlantic View Plaza in Frigate Bay, Charles has ignited a new era for the legendary brand, blending tradition with cutting-edge innovation. Rooted in a rich legacy, he’s charting a path that promises to take the family enterprise to unprecedented heights.

“Trained in Switzerland and raised in the spirit of excellence,” Charles embodies the perfect fusion of global refinement and local commitment.

A graduate of Hotelfachschule Zürich, Switzerland’s most prestigious hospitality school, Charles also sharpened his culinary and business skills at elite institutions like Gordon Ramsay’s 3-Michelin-starred restaurant in London and Rico’s in Zurich, before returning home with a bold mission—to honor and advance the Amory legacy.

This legacy, forged over seven decades, began with his grandfather, the late Ashton Amory, a trailblazing entrepreneur who founded the bakery in 1949 with just five pounds of flour and a divine dream. A man of unmatched determination and faith, Ashton Amory is revered as a true pioneer—a legend who laid the foundation for a business empire that would transform lives and communities.

Following his passing in 1992, the torch was picked up by his two sons—Ernest Amory and the late Reginald Amory, who together elevated the business to legendary status in the Kittitian economy. Their partnership turned Amory Bakery into a household name, synonymous with quality, community, and excellence.

“My father Ernest, my late uncle Reggie, and my grandfather Ashton are legends in the business world of St. Kitts,” Charles said. “Their vision built the foundation. My mission is to build the skyscraper.”

And that skyscraper has begun to rise.

The newly opened Amory Bakery & Café in Frigate Bay isn’t just a storefront—it’s a flagship of modern Caribbean enterprise. With sleek architecture, gourmet offerings, and impeccable service, it reflects Charles’ Swiss precision and local passion.

But he isn’t stopping there. Charles is also the proud owner of Palms Court Gardens & Restaurant, a thriving hospitality venture that has become a beacon of upscale island charm.

“The business, founded in 1949, is now being transitioned into the third generation,” Charles notes. “And I am fully committed to expanding it in hospitality, land acquisition, and major development.”

As Kittitians and Nevisians embrace the evolution of their beloved bakery, they also witness the rise of a new titan—one who honors the past but is fearlessly forging the future.

Charles S. Amory is not just continuing a legacy—he’s creating one of his own.

From the hands of legends to the heart of a visionary, Amory Enterprises is poised for a new golden age. And leading the way is a name you already know—but a force you’ve only just begun to see: Charles S. Amory.