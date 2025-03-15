ST.KITTS-NEVIS PM FIRES BACK AFTER COUNTRY NAMED ON US TRAVEL RESTRICTION LIST !

SHOCKING REVELATION: St. Kitts and Nevis Allegedly Named on U.S. Travel Restriction List – Government Fires Back!

Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis – A bombshell report has sent shockwaves through St. Kitts and Nevis as the New York Times allegedly leaked a draft U.S. government document suggesting that the Federation is among a group of nations whose citizens “may face restrictions on entering the United States.”

In an explosive response, the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis has come out swinging, vehemently denying any official communication from Washington regarding such restrictions. Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew made it clear that neither formal nor informal correspondence has been received, leaving many to question the accuracy and intent behind this mysterious leak.

According to the leaked document, countries placed on the so-called “Yellow” list would have just 60 days to address concerns before potential action is taken. However, St. Kitts and Nevis officials are adamant – they have no knowledge of any such concerns raised by U.S. authorities.

The revelation has ignited intense debate, especially as the Federation has been working hand-in-hand with U.S. officials on major reforms to its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme. Just months ago, Prime Minister Drew personally engaged in high-level meetings with senior U.S. Treasury and State Department officials to reinforce the nation’s commitment to global best practices.

Adding another twist to the saga, a consultant has now been tasked with drafting a sub-regional regulatory framework for CBI programs across several Eastern Caribbean nations. This move, experts say, signals a strong push for enhanced transparency—but does it come in response to external pressure?

The Government has assured citizens that it remains steadfast in its commitment to transparency, international cooperation, and protecting the nation’s reputation. Prime Minister Drew reassured the public that the U.S. remains a valued development partner, and that St. Kitts and Nevis is committed to strengthening diplomatic ties.

With speculation running wild and no official confirmation from the U.S., the big question remains: Is this a targeted attack on the Federation, or simply a bureaucratic misfire?

Stay tuned as this developing story unfolds!