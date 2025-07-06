SURINAME MAKES HISTORY: JENNIFER SIMONS ELECTED FIRST FEMALE PRESIDENT AS OIL BOOM LOOMS

PARAMARIBO, SURINAME — JULY 6, 2025 — In a historic and symbolic breakthrough, Jennifer Simons was officially elected Sunday as the first female President of Suriname, marking a new chapter for the South American nation at the threshold of a transformative oil-driven economic boom.

Simons, a 71-year-old physician and former parliamentary speaker, secured the presidency with the backing of Suriname’s National Assembly, following tense post-election negotiations that led to a six-party coalition agreement. She will be formally inaugurated on July 16.

“I come into this office to serve,” Simons declared in her acceptance speech before lawmakers. “I will use all my knowledge, strength, and insight to make our wealth available to all of our people.”

The new head of state pledged to focus her administration on youth empowerment and equality of opportunity, while also acknowledging the significance of her trailblazing leadership as Suriname’s first woman president.

“I am very aware of the responsibility now placed on our shoulders,” she said, “a responsibility compounded for me by the fact that I am the first woman to hold this office.”

A Fractured Parliament, A Coalition Compromise

Simons’ ascent follows a closely contested May 25 general election, where her National Democratic Party (NDP) secured 18 of 51 seats, edging out the incumbent Progressive Reform Party (VHP) led by outgoing President Chan Santokhi, which won 17 seats. The remaining 16 seats were split among smaller parties, forcing coalition talks that ultimately led to Simons’ nomination and endorsement.

Under Suriname’s constitution, the president is elected indirectly by a two-thirds parliamentary vote—a threshold Simons reached through bipartisan compromise and political realignment. Her vice president will be Gregory Rusland, leader of the National Party of Suriname (NPS).

Farewell to Santokhi, A New Era Begins

Outgoing President Santokhi, 66, conceded gracefully, congratulating Simons and taking responsibility for his administration’s perceived failures, particularly regarding social protections for the poor and vulnerable.

“I hope I will be remembered for my commitment,” he told parliament, noting he will continue serving as a Member of Parliament after stepping down.

A Nation on the Brink of Transformation

Simons’ presidency begins as Suriname anticipates an economic turnaround fueled by offshore oil discoveries. The Gran Morgu project, led by TotalEnergies, is expected to begin oil production by 2028, potentially placing Suriname in the ranks of major regional producers alongside neighboring Guyana, whose economy surged over 43% last year.

Despite the massive implications, oil policy was notably absent from the campaign trail, leaving many observers anxious about how the incoming administration will manage the projected influx of revenue.

Legacy and Leadership

Simons, who served as parliamentary speaker from 2010 to 2020, is the current leader of the NDP, the party once helmed by Desi Bouterse, Suriname’s controversial former strongman president. Bouterse, convicted for the 1982 executions of 15 political opponents, fled justice and died in hiding last December.

Simons’ strong electoral showing—second only to Santokhi in total votes—combined with her decades of public service and cross-party appeal, positioned her as a unifying figure at a time of deep political polarization.

What Lies Ahead

Jennifer Simons now carries the immense weight of expectations: to steer Suriname into an oil-fueled future while healing a divided nation and uplifting its most marginalized.

With a promise of inclusive leadership and decisive action, the stage is set. History has been made, and all eyes are on Paramaribo.