GLOBAL SPOTLIGHT TURNS HARSHLY ON CARIBBEAN CBI PROGRAMMES AFTER ST. KITTS-NEVIS POLICY BLUNDERS: 30-DAY RESIDENCY RULE NOW LOOMS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — JULY 7, 2025 | TIMES CARIBBEAN GLOBAL — A firestorm of global scrutiny has engulfed the once-celebrated Caribbean Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programmes, and many are pointing fingers squarely at St. Kitts and Nevis and the missteps of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s administration.

At the epicenter of the fallout is a series of ill-advised policy changes in 2023 under the Drew-led government, which destabilized investor confidence, invited international backlash, and forced the hand of other Caribbean nations to adopt drastic new measures to salvage the regional reputation of CBI schemes.

The latest blow? The proposed introduction of a mandatory 30-day residency requirement and annual application caps—a move that industry insiders say could undermine the very attractiveness of the programmes and severely curtail inflows of much-needed investment.

CBI PROGRAMMES UNDER FIRE

Once hailed as a global model of economic citizenship, the St. Kitts and Nevis CBI Programme—the oldest in the world—has now become the cautionary tale. The Drew Administration’s abrupt and poorly communicated policy overhauls, including erratic pricing strategies, weak due diligence protocols, and inconsistent international stakeholder engagement, triggered alarm bells in both Washington and Brussels.

In response to mounting pressure from global powers concerned about security risks, identity fraud, and insufficient vetting, regional CBI states—Dominica, Grenada, Antigua & Barbuda, St. Lucia, and St. Kitts & Nevis—have now been forced into policy backpedaling. The newly proposed requirements, including the 30-day in-country presence and application caps, are being seen as desperate moves to regain credibility.

FROM LEADER TO LIABILITY

Analysts say the unraveling began when the Drew Administration attempted to rebrand and recalibrate the programme in 2023 without broad stakeholder consultation or a clear international communications strategy. What followed was a flood of investor confusion, a drop in applications, and the erosion of trust in the region’s gold-standard investment tool.

“St. Kitts and Nevis went from being the blueprint to being the bad example,” said one Caribbean CBI consultant. “Now the entire region is paying the price for those policy miscalculations.”

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The new residency requirement could deter global investors who value the Caribbean programmes specifically for their flexibility and remote application processes. Critics argue that the shift threatens the viability of the programmes, especially as rival countries outside the Caribbean offer simpler paths to second citizenship.

Meanwhile, Caribbean economies heavily reliant on CBI revenues—often used to fund infrastructure, healthcare, and climate resilience—are now bracing for a potential downturn.

TIME FOR ACCOUNTABILITY

With CBI under siege and global regulators circling, calls are growing louder for accountability and leadership correction in St. Kitts and Nevis. Many are questioning whether the Drew Administration truly grasped the economic and diplomatic weight of the CBI programme—or if it’s too late to undo the damage.

As the Caribbean scrambles to adjust course and restore trust, one thing is clear: the ripple effects of mismanagement in Basseterre have become a tidal wave across the region.

Times Caribbean Global will continue to track the evolving story as regional leaders convene to salvage the integrity and sustainability of the Caribbean CBI brand.

Read More:

https://www.imidaily.com/caribbean/caribbean-nations-propose-30-day-residency-requirement-annual-cbi-application-caps/