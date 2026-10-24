CARIBBEAN’S BRIGHTEST YOUNG STARS SET TO SHINE AS HAYNES SMITH MISS CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN PAGEANT UNVEILS 10 FINALISTS FOR SPECTACULAR 44TH EDITION!

TEN CARIBBEAN DELEGATES TO COMPETE FOR PRESTIGIOUS REGIONAL CROWN IN ST. KITTS ON DECEMBER 30 UNDER THE THEME “RADIANT TREASURES OF THE CARIBBEAN”

TIMES CARIBBEAN | BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS | OCTOBER 24, 2026

The Caribbean’s next generation of talented young queens is preparing to take centre stage as the prestigious Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant officially announces its ten finalists for the highly anticipated 44th edition, scheduled for Wednesday, December 30, 2026, in St. Kitts and Nevis.

One stage. Ten outstanding young women. A spectacular celebration of Caribbean excellence!

With a remarkable legacy spanning more than four decades, the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant continues to distinguish itself as one of the region’s most enduring and celebrated platforms for youth talent, cultural expression, confidence and leadership.

And this year’s competition is already generating excitement across the Caribbean.

According to the Organizing Committee, registrations were received from more than thirteen Caribbean countries and territories, demonstrating the continued regional appeal of the celebrated event. Following a comprehensive selection process, ten outstanding delegates were chosen to represent their respective homelands.

MEET THE 2026 CARIBBEAN TALENTED TEEN FINALISTS

The ten young women selected to compete for the prestigious regional title are:

Schulyer Francois — St. Vincent and the Grenadines K’Dyah James — British Virgin Islands Amaya Marks — St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands Kimora Edwards — Grenada Denayja Cognette — Anguilla Blossom Joseph — St. Lucia La’Shonté Joseph — St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands Syesha Fraser — Guyana Tatiyana Archer — St. Kitts and Nevis Sati Ramcharan — Trinidad and Tobago

“RADIANT TREASURES OF THE CARIBBEAN” — A CELEBRATION OF CULTURE AND NATIONAL PRIDE

This year’s captivating theme, “Radiant Treasures of the Caribbean,” promises to transform the pageant stage into a colourful celebration of the region’s extraordinary diversity, cultural identity and shared heritage.

Each finalist will highlight a national treasure from her homeland, taking audiences on a journey through the Caribbean’s remarkable history, traditions, natural beauty and cultural achievements.

The presentations are expected to offer more than an opportunity for individual expression. They will also celebrate the unique qualities that distinguish each Caribbean nation while reinforcing the cultural connections that unite the region.

In a statement announcing the finalists, the Organizing Committee expressed enthusiasm about the calibre of contestants and the diversity of participating territories.

“We are excited about the exceptional talent and regional representation among this year’s finalists. Under the theme ‘Radiant Treasures of the Caribbean,’ the pageant will celebrate our rich cultural heritage while empowering young women to build confidence, develop leadership skills and become ambassadors for their homelands,” the committee stated.

MORE THAN A PAGEANT — FOUR DECADES OF CARIBBEAN YOUTH EMPOWERMENT

For more than 40 years, the Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant has occupied a special place in the Caribbean’s cultural calendar.

What began as a platform for showcasing young women’s talents has developed into an enduring regional institution promoting education, personal development, cultural appreciation and meaningful connections among Caribbean youth.

The competition provides participants with valuable opportunities to represent their countries, develop public-speaking and presentation skills, celebrate their cultural identities and build lasting friendships across national boundaries.

For host country St. Kitts and Nevis, the annual showcase also highlights the Federation’s contribution to Caribbean cultural development and its longstanding tradition of welcoming talented young people from throughout the region.

The pageant’s emphasis on cultural exchange, tourism and youth development continues to make it more than an evening of glamour and entertainment.

It is a celebration of Caribbean possibility.

ALL EYES ON ST. KITTS THIS DECEMBER!

As preparations intensify for the December 30 showcase, anticipation is building for what promises to be a memorable 44th edition.

From the cultural presentations to the individual talents and personalities of the ten finalists, the stage will belong to a new generation of Caribbean ambassadors ready to represent their homelands with pride.

The Haynes Smith Youth Club and its Organizing Committee have extended congratulations to all selected finalists and are looking forward to welcoming delegates, supporters and visitors from across the region.

December 30, 2026, promises to be a special night for Caribbean talent, culture and youthful excellence.

Ten finalists. Ten proud representations of Caribbean communities. One prestigious regional crown.

The countdown to the 44th Haynes Smith Miss Caribbean Talented Teen Pageant is officially on!

TIMES CARIBBEAN — Celebrating Caribbean Excellence, Culture and the Next Generation of Leaders.