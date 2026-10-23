MAJOR COURT VICTORY FOR YOUNG ST.KITTS ATTORNEY KAMAU GRANT! HIGH COURT RULES GOVERNMENT’S PERMANENT CLOSURE OF BEAUTIFUL MINDS NURSERY UNLAWFUL!



GRANT SECURES SIGNIFICANT JUDICIAL REVIEW VICTORY FOR BUSINESSWOMAN JANICE SIMMONDS AS HIGH COURT QUASHES MINISTRY OF EDUCATION’S DECISION, FINDS BREACHES OF NATURAL JUSTICE AND AWARDS $10,000 IN COSTS!

UPDATE TO TIMES CARIBBEAN ST.KITTS ARTICLE

Attorney Kamau Z. Grant secures significant judicial review victory for businesswoman Janice Simmonds as High Court quashes the Ministry of Education’s closure decision and awards EC$10,000 in costs.

TIMES CARIBBEAN | ST. KITTS AND NEVIS | OCTOBER 23, 2026

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Attorney-at-law Kamau Z. Grant has secured a significant High Court victory in St. Kitts and Nevis, successfully representing businesswoman Janice Simmonds in a judicial review challenge against government authorities over the permanent closure of her childcare business, Beautiful Minds Nursery.

In a judgment dated September 29, 2026, High Court Judge Justice Tamara Gill ruled that the Ministry of Education’s decision to permanently close the nursery and cancel its registration was unlawful, exceeded the authority granted by legislation and breached fundamental principles of natural justice.

The Court formally quashed the April 8, 2025 closure decision and awarded Simmonds $10,000 in legal costs.

For Grant, the ruling represents a substantial legal success in a case examining the limits of government authority, the rights of business operators and the obligation of public officials to follow legally established procedures.

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KAMAU GRANT’S LEGAL ARGUMENTS PREVAIL

At the centre of the case was Grant’s argument that the Ministry of Education had acted outside its statutory powers when it ordered the permanent closure of a nursery catering to children below three years of age.

Grant advanced the position that the Education Act did not give the Ministry jurisdiction over nurseries serving that age group and that the relevant regulatory authority rested instead with the Probation and Child Welfare Board.

He also challenged the absence of a valid delegation of regulatory powers, the Permanent Secretary’s authority to order the closure and the failure to provide Simmonds with a proper opportunity to answer the allegations against her.

The High Court accepted the central legal arguments advanced on behalf of Simmonds.

Justice Gill determined that the Ministry could not acquire regulatory powers simply through longstanding administrative practice or because a nursery operator had previously participated in its registration and training processes.

The Court found that the Permanent Secretary lacked statutory authority to cancel the nursery’s registration and that no valid delegation of the relevant powers from the Probation and Child Welfare Board had been established.

It was a decisive finding.

The April 2025 closure decision was declared legally void.

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A BUSINESS CLOSED, A LIVELIHOOD DISRUPTED

According to the judgment, Simmonds established Beautiful Minds Nursery in 2024 after completing inspections, training and registration procedures through the Ministry of Education’s Early Childhood Development Unit.

However, following a November 2024 incident involving allegations that infants had been left unattended, authorities ordered the nursery closed pending investigation.

Further allegations subsequently emerged concerning purported unauthorised reopening and alleged child abuse.

Simmonds denied the allegations.

On April 8, 2025, she received formal notification that the nursery would be permanently closed and its registration cancelled.

The judgment records that the business had been her sole source of income and that its closure caused financial and reputational difficulties.

Through Attorney Grant, Simmonds challenged the legality of the decision and the procedures used to reach it.

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HIGH COURT FINDS SERIOUS PROCEDURAL FAILURES

One of the most important aspects of Grant’s successful challenge concerned the principle that individuals must have a fair opportunity to respond before authorities make final decisions affecting their rights and livelihoods.

Justice Gill found that Simmonds had not been provided with the required notice, disclosure of relevant material or opportunity to be heard before the permanent closure decision was made.

The judge accepted that the initial temporary closure could be justified as an emergency measure to protect children.

However, the Court distinguished that immediate protective action from the permanent closure imposed approximately five months later.

By that stage, the Court concluded, authorities had sufficient opportunity to investigate the allegations and provide Simmonds with a fair hearing.

The failure to do so rendered the permanent closure procedurally unfair and unlawful.

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MINISTER’S FAILURE TO HEAR APPEAL ALSO DECLARED UNLAWFUL

Grant’s challenge extended beyond the original closure decision.

The Court examined correspondence sent by the attorney in July 2025 seeking an appeal under the Probation and Child Welfare Board Act.

The judgment established that the appeal had not been heard or determined.

Justice Gill found that the Minister responsible for Social Services had a statutory obligation to hear and determine the appeal and that the failure to do so was unlawful.

The ruling reinforces the requirement for public authorities to respect statutory appeal rights rather than leave affected individuals without a response.

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$10,000 COSTS AWARDED AS COURT QUASHES CLOSURE

The Court’s final orders represented a substantial victory for the case presented by Attorney Grant.

Among its findings, the Court declared that the Ministry of Education lacked the relevant statutory power to regulate or close nurseries catering to children under three, that the purported delegation of authority was invalid and that the permanent closure decision breached natural justice.

The Court also issued an order of certiorari, formally quashing the April 8, 2025 decision.

Simmonds was awarded $10,000 in agreed costs.

In concluding the judgment, Justice Gill specifically acknowledged the contribution of the claimant’s legal representative, stating:

“Finally, I thank learned Counsel for the Claimant for his useful submissions.”

That acknowledgement followed a judgment in which the Court substantially accepted the legal foundation of Grant’s challenge.

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AN IMPORTANT DISTINCTION: COURT DID NOT DETERMINE THE CHILD SAFETY ALLEGATIONS

Although the ruling represents a clear legal victory for Simmonds and her attorney, the Court expressly stated that it had not determined whether the underlying allegations of neglect or abuse were true or false.

Justice Gill emphasised that children’s safety remains paramount and that the legally authorised regulatory bodies retain the power to take appropriate action when they comply with the relevant legislation and principles of fairness.

The judgment also did not itself grant the nursery fresh registration or unconditional permission to reopen.

Its central finding was that the government authorities had failed to follow the law when ordering the permanent closure.

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A SIGNIFICANT PROFESSIONAL SUCCESS FOR ATTORNEY KAMAU GRANT

The outcome places Attorney Kamau Z. Grant at the centre of an important judicial review decision involving administrative accountability and the legal protections afforded to citizens conducting business in St. Kitts and Nevis.

His representation resulted in the successful challenge of a government decision that the High Court ultimately found to be outside the relevant statutory authority and procedurally unlawful.

The case also serves as a reminder that even when public authorities are responding to serious allegations, their actions must remain within the boundaries established by Parliament.

The broader legal message is unmistakable: government authority must be exercised according to law, and procedural fairness cannot simply be set aside.

For Janice Simmonds, the judgment removes the unlawful permanent closure decision from the legal record.

For Attorney Kamau Z. Grant, it stands as a significant courtroom achievement, demonstrating the importance of carefully constructed legal arguments and determined advocacy in defending a client’s rights.