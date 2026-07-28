STRONGER CONNECTIONS. SMARTER SHIPPING. STRAIGHT HOME: DENNIS SHIPPING AND HOBSON ENTERPRISES LAUNCH NEW US–ST. KITTS-NEVIS ALLIANCE

Strategic partnership aims to deliver more reliable ocean, air and ground shipping services from the US tri-state area to customers across St. Kitts and Nevis.

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — Dennis Shipping and Hobson Enterprises Ltd. have formed a strategic alliance designed to take shipping services from the United States tri-state area to St. Kitts and Nevis to a new level.

The partnership will combine Dennis Shipping’s freight and logistics network with Hobson Enterprises’ local experience, customer support and knowledge of the Federation.

Customers will have access to coordinated ocean, air and ground shipping services, along with secure cargo handling and dedicated assistance. The collaboration is expected to benefit families, returning nationals and businesses transporting packages, personal items and commercial goods from New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and surrounding areas.

Hobson Enterprises CEO Damion Hobson said the alliance was created to offer customers a stronger and more convenient connection between the United States and the Federation.

“This partnership is about giving our customers a shipping service they can depend on from start to finish. By joining forces with Dennis Shipping, we are combining international logistics experience with trusted local support to deliver greater convenience, efficiency and peace of mind to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis,” Hobson said.

Both companies say the partnership reflects their shared commitment to reliability, efficiency, security and responsive customer care.

Operating under the new message, “Stronger Connections. Smarter Shipping. Straight Home,” Dennis Shipping and Hobson Enterprises are positioning the alliance as an important step towards building a more dependable shipping link between the US diaspora and St. Kitts and Nevis.