KRESTON EASTERN CARIBBEAN LAUNCHES REDESIGNED WEBSITE AND NEW OFFICIAL SOCIAL MEDIA CHANNELS

Firm strengthens its digital presence to provide easier access to professional services, business insights and client information across St. Kitts-Nevis and the wider Eastern Caribbean

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS-NEVIS — Kreston Eastern Caribbean has officially launched its redesigned website alongside new social media channels on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn, marking a major step in the firm’s effort to improve communication with clients, businesses and professionals throughout the region.

The refreshed digital platform gives users clearer access to information about the firm’s accounting, audit and assurance, tax, valuation, investigations and business consulting services.

It also introduces the public to the people behind the firm, including Managing Partner Franklin E. Maitland, FCCA, MBA, who has more than 30 years of experience in auditing, finance and corporate advisory services.

“This refreshed digital presence reflects our continued commitment to serving clients with professionalism, clarity and accessibility,” Maitland said.

“As businesses and individuals increasingly look online for information, we want to ensure that our clients and community can easily learn more about our services, our standards and the ways in which we support sound financial and business decision-making.”

The redesigned website presents Kreston Eastern Caribbean’s services in a clean, user-friendly format, while the firm’s official social media accounts will provide professional updates, service information and practical business insights.

The move also strengthens the company’s connection with clients across St. Kitts-Nevis and the wider Eastern Caribbean.

Kreston Eastern Caribbean combines local knowledge with the international expertise and professional standards available through the Kreston Global network, which connects independent accounting firms around the world.

Its new digital campaign is being promoted under the message: “Local understanding. Global perspective.”

The firm said its client-facing teams are focused on delivering dependable financial information, independent audit and assurance services, practical tax planning and compliance support, and commercial advice designed to improve business decision-making.

Members of the public can visit the new website at krestonkn.com.

Kreston Eastern Caribbean can also be found on Facebook and LinkedIn under Kreston Eastern Caribbean, and on Instagram at @krestonkn.

The company’s office is located at the CMR Building, Unit F, Floor 3, Lime Kiln Institutional and Commercial Park, Basseterre, St. Kitts and Nevis, close to Cayon Street and Best Buy Supermarket.

For further information, clients may call +1 869 466 7575 or email maitlandy@krestonkn.com.