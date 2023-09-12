STOP PLAYING POLITICS !-Former Minister Jonel Powell Slams Commemorative Stamps: Demands Historical Integrity and Maturity!”

Attorney Jonel Powell, former Minister and Deputy Leader of PAM, has voiced his support for the issuance of commemorative Independence 40 stamps. However, he raises a crucial point of contention – the portrayal of figures on these stamps.

Powell questions the positioning of Robert Bradshaw on the $100 stamp, juxtaposed with Kennedy Simmonds on a 10 cent stamp alongside other national heroes. He argues that Bradshaw’s role in Independence is overshadowed by his passing five years prior to the historic 1983 event, having no direct involvement in the 1982 Independence negotiations with Great Britain.

In contrast, Powell lauds Kennedy Simmonds, the then Premier, for spearheading the Independence agenda in 1982. Simmonds led the delegation during the critical talks, held the highest office at Independence, and served as the first Prime Minister of the newly independent St. Kitts and Nevis.

Powell further calls attention to the significant contribution of Sir Simeon Daniel, Premier of Nevis, and Federal Minister, emphasizing his instrumental role in the 1982 Independence discussions. Powell questions the allocation of 30 cent and $30 stamps to Pall Mall (now Independence) Square and the Berkeley Memorial, suggesting that they may not hold the same historical weight as figures like Sir Sim.

In Powell’s view, the Labour Administration’s decisions surrounding these stamps risk distorting the true narrative of Independence. He urges a more nuanced and accurate representation of history, emphasizing that the contributions of all national heroes should be duly recognized. This, he asserts, is not a matter of politics, but one of preserving the integrity of a nation’s heritage. Powells statement falls well in line with the view of most as the commemorative stamps is yet again another example of the political pettiness and immaturity of the current Drew Adminiatration . #StopPlayingPolitics