Stamping Controversy: National Heroes Crowded on 10-Cent Stamp, Bradshaw Dominates $100!

“

As St. Kitts and Nevis gears up to celebrate its 40th Independence anniversary, the General Post Office (GPO) has unveiled a series of commemorative stamp designs to mark the occasion. However, the decision to the Federation’s five National Heroes on the 10-cent stamp and highlight the late Right Excellent Sir Robert L. Bradshaw’s statue on the $100 stamp has sparked controversy.

Many citizens and collectors are expressing their disappointment, arguing that each National Hero should have their own dedicated stamp rather than being grouped together on the smallest denomination. The $100 stamp, featuring Bradshaw alone, has also raised eyebrows, with some feeling it disproportionately emphasizes one hero over the others. The grouping 5 on the stamp of smallest denomination is an insult to those heroes especially when the statue of one hero is singled out and placed on the stamp of the highest denomination of $100.

Co-chair of the Independence 40 Planning Committee, Dr. Marcus Natta, defended the designs, stating that avid stamp collectors would appreciate the unique addition to their collections. The digital versions of the stamps are set to be released this month, with physical copies becoming available in the near future.

The unveiling of these commemorative stamps has ignited a passionate debate about how best to honor the country’s National Heroes, highlighting the deep reverence and pride citizens have for these historical figures.