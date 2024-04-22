“MUSIC FEST CRISIS LOOMS: Former Minister Jonel Powell Sounds Alarm Over St. Kitts Music Festival’s Uncertain Fate as Final Line-Up Still Unnanounced!”



Former Minister Jonel Powell has ignited a firestorm of controversy with scathing criticism aimed at the St. Kitts Music Festival Committee, alleging a shocking lack of promotional efforts for the highly anticipated 2024 event. In a blistering social media post, Powell lambasted the committee’s silence following what he termed an “underwhelming first wave of artistes,” leaving the festival’s fate hanging in the balance

Powell’s impassioned plea echoed the frustrations of a nation as he decried the absence of hype and excitement surrounding the festival, just two months away. He accused the Tourism Minister and the Festival Committee of negligence, asserting that their incompetence is driving the festival to its demise.

With non-resident patrons already turning their backs on the event, Powell warned of dire consequences for the tourism sector. Urging immediate action, he demanded a “half-decent lineup” to salvage what remains of the festival’s credibility before it’s too late. As tensions mount and confidence wanes, Powell’s rallying cry serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for change to save the beloved St. Kitts Music Festival from an untimely demise.

Jonel Powells FULL STATEMENT:

Our Tourism Minister and the St. Kitts Music Festival are clearly not serious about the St. Kitts Music Festival or just don’t know what they are doing. We are now exactly 2 months away from the 2024 St. Kitts Music Festival and after a late and completely underwhelming first wave of artistes, we are no closer to knowing who is coming or what the final line up looks like.

Non resident patrons have already decided not to make the effort, resulting in the airlines reducing their fares for the period for the first time. Local patrons have either said that they are saving their money and staying home or may be they will go for the lime. There is no hype, no excitement, no encouragement as far as this year’s festival goes.

Like every other arm of this government, the Minister of Tourism just can’t get it right. What has become the main stream of tourism income in the off season is being killed faster than they can announce artists and it is only our citizens that will suffer, particularly those already burdened in the tourism sector.

For those who may respond to this by suggesting that I am not bringing solutions, I have, very publicly. I’ve been there, done that and did it well. Did it the best!

If Minister of Tourism Henderson and the St. Kitts Music Festival Committee are serious, they will pull up their socks and try and release even a half decent line up as a matter of urgency. They are quickly loosing the confidence of stakeholders and patrons and we cannot afford to allow our Music Festival to die. #savethestkittsmusicfestival #stkittsmusicfestival