St. Kitts-Nevis Mourns the Passing of Rupert Winston Tyrell, Former Red Cross President and Horsford’s Building Center General Manager

The people of St. Kitts and Nevis are mourning the passing of Rupert Winston Tyrell, former President of the St. Kitts-Nevis Red Cross Society and long-time General Manager of the Horsford’s Building Center. Tyrell, who dedicated 49 years to the hardware and construction industry, left a profound impact both locally and internationally.

Tyrell began his legendary career at the Horsford’s Group of Companies on October 1, 1973, shortly after graduating high school. His dedication and commitment over the decades earned him widespread recognition. In 2022, he was honored with the prestigious International Golden Hammer Award at a special luncheon hosted by the Horsford’s Group of Companies in collaboration with Orgill Inc., the world’s largest independently owned hardware distributor. The award, presented by Orgill’s Robert Bass, celebrates 50 years of exceptional service in the hardware and home improvement industry and is considered Orgill’s highest achievement.

During the same ceremony, Tyrell also accepted the Orgill Pinnacle Award for 2021 on behalf of the Horsford’s Group of Companies, recognizing them as industry leaders and top-performing clients.

Tyrell’s remarkable career culminated with his retirement from Horsford’s Building Center on September 30, 2022. His dedication and service were lauded by Horsford’s management and board, who expressed their gratitude and well wishes for his next chapter.

Beyond his professional accomplishments, Tyrell also played a significant role in the St. Kitts-Nevis Red Cross Society, demonstrating his commitment to community service and humanitarian causes.

Tyrell’s passing leaves a void in the business, humanitarian, and social circles of St. Kitts and Nevis. His contributions will be remembered and cherished by all whose lives he touched.