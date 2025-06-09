STATEMENT FROM THE LEADER OF THE PEOPLES LABOUR PARTY, DR. THE HON. TIMOTHY HARRIS, ON THE REGIONAL APPOINTMENT AND GLOBAL ACCOMPLISHMENTS OF DR. MARC WILLIAMS

I extend heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Marc Xavier Williams, a proud son of St. Kitts and Nevis and a distinguished member of the Peoples Labour Party (PLP), on his historic appointment as Executive Director of the Caribbean Regional Fisheries Mechanism (CRFM) and his impactful representation of the Caribbean region at the United Nations Oceans Conference (UNOC-3) in Nice, France.

Dr. Williams has long exemplified the qualities of visionary leadership, unshakable integrity, and an enduring commitment to public service. His groundbreaking work in marine resource management has earned him both regional admiration and international recognition. His stellar performance on the global stage has further solidified his reputation as one of the Caribbean’s foremost scientific and environmental leaders.

Despite facing blatant political victimisation and professional obstacles after his bold and patriotic decision to contest the 2022 General Elections as a PLP candidate, Dr. Williams has shown grace under pressure. He never wavered. Instead, he rose above pettiness and persecution with composure and conviction — never allowing partisan politics to diminish his purpose or deter his contribution to national and regional development.

Dr. Williams’ remarkable transition from national director to regional trailblazer and now global presenter is a powerful testament to his resilience, character, and passion for service. His appointment to the CRFM and his powerful presentation at UNOC-3 are not just personal milestones — they are victories for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.

We in the PLP are profoundly proud of Dr. Williams — not just for his professional accomplishments, but for the quiet strength and unwavering dignity he has displayed in the face of adversity. He is a true ambassador of our Federation and a shining example of how purpose-driven leadership can never be silenced.

Let this be clear: you may attempt to sideline a great man, but you can never suppress his greatness.

Dr. Williams proves that excellence will always find its voice, and that service rooted in integrity will always rise above politics.

On behalf of the Peoples Labour Party, and the good people of Constituency Six, who continue to hold him in the highest regard, I salute Dr. Marc Williams — a devoted son of the soil, a Caribbean changemaker, and a proud member of our movement for a better, more just future.

We wish him continued success as he boldly navigates new waters — not just for himself, but for all of us.

Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris

Leader of the Peoples Labour Party

Third Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis