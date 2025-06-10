RUM SUPREMACY: ST. KITTS’ OLD ROAD RUM CROWNED BEST IN THE WORLD BY FORBES



“The World’s Best Rum” is Caribbean, Kittitian, and Unapologetically Bold!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — June 11, 2025

History has been made! In a stunning triumph for St. Kitts and the Caribbean, Old Road Rum, Limited Edition has officially been named the Best Rum in the World, according to Forbes Magazine in a feature titled “The World’s Best Rum, According To America’s Top Bartenders”, published June 10, 2025.

This isn’t just any bottle. At 46% ABV, 750 ml, retailing at $99, Old Road Rum, Limited Edition is the epitome of Caribbean craftsmanship and flavor sophistication.

With a deep amber-gold hue laced with burnt orange and mahogany, the rum reflects its prolonged aging in oak casks. On the nose, it is complex, aromatic, and slightly floral, opening with powerful notes of molasses, caramel, toffee, burnt sugar, and ripe tropical fruits—banana, guava, and dried pineapple—balanced by nutmeg, clove, cinnamon, and floral hints of hibiscus and orange blossom.

But it doesn’t stop there. This luxurious spirit also teases the senses with rancio characteristics—faint aromas of old leather, tobacco leaf, and wood polish—layered with a subtle funky ester edge reminiscent of Jamaican high-ester rums.

On the palate, it’s a creamy, robust revelation, with a mouth-coating texture that delivers flavors of caramel, vanilla, burnt sugar, and brown butter—followed by waves of dried figs, dates, stewed plums, orange zest, and almond. Spice notes of cinnamon, clove, and black pepper meet pipe tobacco and black tea, bringing incredible complexity and elegance.

The finish is long, sweet, and multilayered, leaving lingering impressions of molasses, cedarwood, dried fruit, and a faint hint of smoke—a world-class performance from start to finish.

This global recognition comes from the prestigious International Bartender Spirits Awards, where expert judges from across the spirits industry evaluate entries based on quality, innovation, value, and craftsmanship. To rise to the top is no small feat—and Old Road Rum did just that.

Old Road Rum is more than a beverage—it’s a tribute to the rich sugar and rum legacy of St. Kitts, and a proud symbol of the growing reputation of ultra-premium Caribbean rums on the world stage. Whether enjoyed neat, with dark chocolate, or alongside Caribbean-inspired cuisine, this Limited Edition expression is a masterclass in balance, depth, and complexity.

“This is more than just a win for Old Road—it’s a win for brand St. Kitts,” said one proud Kittitian. “We’ve shown the world that we’re not just participants in the rum game—we’re leading it.”

Raise your glass. Raise your flag. The best rum in the world is born in Old Road, St. Kitts.

Read the full Forbes feature here:

https://www.forbes.com/sites/joemicallef/2025/06/10/the-worlds-best-rum-according-to-americas-top-bartenders/

