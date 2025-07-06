FROM STRAY TO STARDOM: JENNIFER HUDSON ADOPTS ISLAND CAT AND NAMES IT “ST. KITTS” – NOW LIVING RICH WITH HER AND COMMON IN AMERICA!

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 6, 2025 | SKN TIMES — “St. Kitts, you have my heart ” That’s the heartfelt declaration global music powerhouse Jennifer Hudson made on stage during her jaw-dropping performance at the St. Kitts Music Festival 2025—but she wasn’t just talking about the crowd. She was talking about her new furry best friend.

In an unforgettable moment that melted hearts and lit up social media, the EGOT-winning superstar revealed she had found and adopted a stray cat while visiting the island—and in true diva style, named it “St. Kitts.”

Yes, you read that right. A once-homeless island kitty is now purring in luxury alongside Jennifer Hudson and her Grammy-winning boyfriend Common, living the millionaire life in America—from alleyways to first-class flights, from scraps to silver bowls.

“I saw this little cat outside my villa,” Hudson told the roaring crowd. “It looked lost, but something about it said it had a big destiny. So I took it in, named it St. Kitts… and now it’s living large with me and Common. This island gave me something special.”

Since that announcement, the internet has gone wild with speculation. Fans are jokingly asking:

“Does the cat know it’s living better than 90% of us now?”

“Has St. Kitts the cat met Oprah yet?”

“Can we get a reality show—‘Keeping Up with St. Kitts the Cat’?”

The story has gone viral globally, with media outlets dubbing the feline a “Caribbean Cinderella story.”

From roaming the streets of Basseterre to sleeping on cashmere throws in a celebrity mansion, St. Kitts the Cat is the unexpected breakout star of the festival—proof that even in the unlikeliest of places, magic moments are born.

And as for Jennifer? She didn’t just leave with applause. She left with a new family member—and left her heart on the island.

