PLP Thanks and Commends Outgoing Taiwanese Ambassador Michael Lin for Distinguished 7-Year Service to the Federation

Basseterre, St. Kitts – 18 July 2025 – The Peoples Labour Party (PLP) extends its sincere thanks and highest commendation to Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan), His Excellency Michael Lin, for his exemplary and dedicated service to the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis. After seven years of service, he served in various diplomatic ranks before he was promoted as Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis.

Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris, Political Leader of the Peoples Labour Party and former Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, praised Ambassador Lin’s unwavering commitment to strengthening Taiwan–St. Kitts and Nevis relations and for advancing key developmental partnerships across the Federation.

“Ambassador Michael Lin’s tenure has been marked by laudable service, genuine partnership, and deep respect for the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. He has shown consistent dedication to enhancing cooperation in critical areas such as education, public health, infrastructure, and sustainable development. On behalf of the Peoples Labour Party and the people of our proud Federation, I express profound appreciation for his outstanding contribution to nation-building,” said Dr. Harris.

Taiwan holds a historic and cherished place in the diplomatic legacy of St. Kitts and Nevis. The relationship has been one of mutual respect, built on decades of cooperation, technical assistance, and shared values.

Dr. Harris continued,

“We are deeply grateful for the support Taiwan has consistently provided, and we look forward to working with Ambassador Lin’s successor to build on this strong foundation. The Peoples Labour Party remains fully committed to the growth of our bilateral relations with Taiwan and to ensuring that these partnerships continue to benefit the people of St. Kitts and Nevis in tangible ways.”

As the Federation prepares to welcome a new Ambassador, the PLP reaffirms its longstanding support for the Republic of China (Taiwan) and its commitment to deepening cooperation based on shared democratic values, mutual respect, and development for all.

