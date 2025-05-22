STANDING ROOM ONLY! PLP PEOPLE’S TOWNHALL AT 17 DEGREES ROCKS CENTRAL BASSETERRE WITH ELECTRIC ENERGY AND MASSIVE SUPPORT FOR TIMOTHY HARRIS

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 22, 2025 — The political tide in Central Basseterre roared to life on Wednesday night as the People’s Labour Party (PLP) staged a massively successful and high-energy People’s Townhall Meeting at the iconic 17 Degrees venue. With standing room only, the event was a powerful display of grassroots momentum and growing public dissatisfaction with the current SKNLP-led administration.

Hosted by the PLP Central Basseterre Committee, the evening pulsed with electricity as supporters, residents, and curious citizens packed into the venue—overflowing onto the sidewalks—united by one message: “BRING BACK TIMOTHY HARRIS. BRING BACK PLP.”

From the opening remarks, the tone was set—fiery, focused, and fearless.

A booming voice over the mic echoed the rallying cry that sent shockwaves across social media platforms:

“The people are DONE with excuses. The message is CLEAR. It’s time to BRING BACK LEADERSHIP. BRING BACK SOLUTIONS. BRING BACK THE PLP!”

It felt more like a movement than a meeting, the excitement was palpable . BRING BACK PLP was the feeling .

BRING BACK LIGHTS.

BRING BACK WATER.

BRING BACK HOUSING.

BRING BACK AGRICULTURE.

BRING BACK TOURISM.

BRING BACK MONEY.

BRING BACK PROGRESS.

BRING BACK PROSPERITY.

BRING BACK PLATINUM CBI.

BRING BACK COMPETENCE.

were feeling that reverberated throughout the venue .

Supporters wore orange, and demanded change. The feelings and sentiment were not just slogans—they were a piercing indictment of the current Labour government’s failure to deliver on basic services and economic growth.

“The people want substance, not stunts. Action, not apologies. Solutions, not spin,” said one speaker from the platform. “LABOUR IS THE PROBLEM. PLP IS THE SOLUTION.”

The People’s Townhall was more than a political event—it was a resurgence of people power. PLP Central Basseterre, under bold and strategic leadership, has clearly tapped into the frustrations and aspirations of the masses.

The overwhelming support for Dr. Timothy Harris was undeniable. His return is not just desired—it is demanded.

The comeback has begun. The movement is real. And Central Basseterre is leading the charge.

