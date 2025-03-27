BPM DOMINATES BARBUDA COUNCIL ELECTIONS IN LANDSLIDE VICTORY—ABLP HUMILIATED!

Codrington, Barbuda – The Barbuda People’s Movement (BPM) has cemented its iron grip on the island’s political landscape, delivering a crushing defeat to the Antigua and Barbuda Labour Party (ABLP) in Wednesday’s high-stakes Council Elections.

BPM swept all five contested seats, leaving the ABLP in shambles as voters resoundingly rejected their candidates. The results, released overnight by the Antigua and Barbuda Electoral Commission, show BPM winning by overwhelming margins:

Official Results:

BPM Candidates:

Nico Antonio – 414 votes

Melanie Beazer – 426 votes

Wayde Burton – 540 votes

Jacklyn Frank – 428 votes

Nadia George – 451 votes

ABLP Candidates:

Bernard Christian – 219 votes

Bonneitha John – 222 votes

Orlando Morris – 252 votes

Arthur Nibbs – 221 votes

Mackiesha Desuza – 215 votes

Independent Candidates:

▪️ Jermaine Desouza – 178 votes

▪️ Hasketh Daniel – 58 votes

With just over 700 of the 1,300+ eligible voters casting ballots, BPM dominated at the polls, reaffirming its undisputed control of Barbuda’s governance.

LAND RIGHTS STRATEGY CRUSHES OPPOSITION

The BPM ran a powerful campaign centered on protecting Barbuda’s land rights, a long-standing issue that has repeatedly proven to be a winning formula for the party.

Residents, still bitter over land disputes and development concerns, rejected the ABLP’s messaging, opting instead to back the BPM’s hardline stance on keeping Barbuda’s lands in the hands of Barbudans.

“This victory is a message to Gaston Browne and the ABLP—Barbuda is not for sale!” declared one jubilant BPM supporter.

Meanwhile, the ABLP is left reeling from yet another electoral embarrassment on the sister island, with some party insiders questioning their leadership’s strategy after such a devastating loss.

BPM SOLIDIFIES ITS POWER—WHAT’S NEXT?

With this massive electoral win, the BPM tightens its control over Barbuda, ensuring its policies and governance remain firmly in place.

The question now is: Will the ABLP accept this resounding defeat, or will they fight back?

For now, Barbuda remains BPM territory—unchallenged and undefeated.