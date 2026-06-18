St. Kitts Takes Centre Stage in London as Headline Sponsor of 2026 CTO Caribbean Ball

Signed Chelsea FC shirt by Cole Palmer raises £700 as St. Kitts shines before more than 200 travel industry leaders

LONDON, England, June 18, 2026 — St. Kitts has made a powerful impression on the international travel stage after serving as headline sponsor of the 2026 CTO Caribbean Ball, one of the Caribbean tourism sector’s most influential networking events in the United Kingdom.

The St. Kitts Tourism Authority said its headline sponsorship placed the destination “at the center” of a major gathering that brought together more than 200 key travel industry leaders, partners, and influencers for an evening focused on connection, culture, and opportunity.

Held at the iconic Underglobe in London, the elegant event offered guests a distinctive taste of St. Kitts through cuisine, atmosphere, and storytelling. According to the Tourism Authority, the evening was anchored by a carefully curated three-course menu inspired by the island, allowing attendees to experience the warmth, flavour, and cultural richness of St. Kitts in a memorable way.

The Authority’s presence was further strengthened by direct engagement from Chelcie Lewis, Sales and Marketing Consultant for the UK market, and Suzy Trott, Trade Sales Representative for the UK. Their participation helped reinforce important trade relationships and deepen industry connections at a time when destination visibility remains critical in the competitive global tourism market.

One of the standout highlights of the evening was a signed Chelsea FC shirt by Cole Palmer, which raised £700. The auction item generated excitement among guests and added a high-profile sporting touch to the night’s fundraising and promotional activity.

A highly sought-after St. Kitts getaway package, featuring flights from British Airways, also helped keep the destination firmly in the spotlight throughout the event.

The presence of His Excellency Dr. Kevin M. Isaac, High Commissioner for St. Kitts and Nevis, along with Miss Caribbean UK, added a strong sense of national pride and cultural representation to the occasion.

Tourism officials said the event underscored St. Kitts’ growing global positioning and its continued efforts to strengthen relationships with key travel partners in the United Kingdom, one of the destination’s important source markets.

As the Caribbean tourism industry continues to compete for visibility, airlift, and visitor loyalty, St. Kitts’ leading role at the CTO Caribbean Ball signaled confidence, ambition, and a clear commitment to keeping the island prominent on the international tourism map.