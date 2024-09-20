Powerhouse Artist Jahmali Takes Listeners on an Unprecedented Musical Journey to a ‘Pleasant Place’Long Awaited New Album Set for March 24 Release

Kingston, Jamaica — March 2023 (Acclaim PR) Jahmali returns with “Pleasant Place,” his first studio album in nine years on March 24. The powerhouse artist takes listeners on an unprecedented 17-track musical journey on the new album from his Roaring Ras imprint, which embodies themes of empowerment and spirituality.Positively-fueled messages match the roaring vocals of the international artist, who unquestionably shifts the direction of Reggae music on this explosive project. Boasting elements of Roots, Rock, and Reggae, the expertly curated “Pleasant Place” is a meaningful body of work bound to impact the masses for years to come.”The key thing I want audiences to take away from ‘Pleasant Place’ is the effect my music has on their entire state of ‘being,’ namely the way it speaks to them. I’m certain that it will,” says Jahmali passionately.