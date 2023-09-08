St. Kitts Opposition PAM Supports Teachers Amidst Unprecedented Changes in New School Year

Basseterre, St. Kitts, September 3, 2023: The People’s Action Movement (PAM) extends heartfelt wishes for a successful start to the new school year to principals, teachers, and auxiliary staff across the Federation. This year brings forth a wave of unprecedented changes in the education system, however, there has been a noticeable absence of consultations with the very educators expected to navigate these shifts.One such change, the implementation of a new hair policy, has left school principals grappling with enforcement without prior input. Teachers are humorously questioning the logistics of measuring hair buns for compliance. Former Education Minister, Jonel Powell, decried this approach as high-handed and akin to bullying, emphasizing the need for inclusive decision-making.While the Minister of Education emphasizes hair policies, many schools face dire shortages of basic resources. Desks, chairs, and even intact bathroom facilities remain absent. Supplies like markers and even toilet paper are alarmingly scarce, mere days before schools open their gates on September 4th.Promised allowances and laptop distributions remain unfulfilled, leaving teachers in limbo. Moreover, unexplained reassignments further burden educators with abrupt adjustments.PAM stands firmly in solidarity with our teachers during these trying times, offering unwavering support to alleviate the strain caused by these unilateral decisions.