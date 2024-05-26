Celebrating 22 Years of Ministry: Pastor Lincoln Connor and the Antioch Baptist Church

****On Sunday, May 26, 2002, history was made at the Antioch Baptist Church as Pastor Lincoln Connor was ordained and installed as the third pastor of this esteemed institution. Today, as we mark the 22nd anniversary of this momentous occasion, it’s a time not only to reflect on the journey of Pastor Connor but also to celebrate the enduring legacy of faith and service that he has fostered within the Antioch Baptist Church community.A graduate of Luther Rice Seminary in Lithonia, Georgia, and Dallas Theological Seminary, Pastor Connor brings a wealth of knowledge, experience, and passion to his role as the senior pastor of Antioch Baptist Church. Supported by an enthusiastic staff, he has led the congregation with dedication, humility, and a steadfast commitment to the Gospel.At the heart of Antioch Baptist Church’s ministry is a gospel-centered message, rooted in the timeless truth that Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever (Hebrews 13:8). Under Pastor Connor’s leadership, the church has remained unwavering in its mission to proclaim the unchanging love and grace of Christ to all who seek it.Throughout the past 22 years, Pastor Connor has not only preached sermons but has lived out the teachings of Christ through his actions and service to the community. Whether it’s through outreach programs, missions work, or pastoral care, he has tirelessly worked to bring hope, healing, and transformation to those in need.As we commemorate this milestone anniversary, let us express our gratitude for Pastor Lincoln Connor’s leadership, vision, and unwavering faith. May his example inspire us all to continue spreading the message of Christ’s love and grace, and may the Antioch Baptist Church continue to be a beacon of hope and light in the years to come.