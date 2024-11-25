St. Kitts and Nevis to Host Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — November 25, 2024: St. Kitts and Nevis has been chosen as the host nation for the Global Sustainable Islands Summit 2025, a groundbreaking event that will unite global leaders, innovators, and stakeholders to tackle the most pressing issues facing island communities worldwide. Co-hosted by Island Innovation and the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, the summit is set to solidify the Federation’s role as a leader in sustainable development.

Building on the outcomes of the 2024 Small Island Developing States (SIDS4) Conference, the summit aims to drive actionable solutions and foster collaboration among island nations to confront unique vulnerabilities and opportunities.

Key Themes for the Summit

The 2025 Summit will focus on several critical themes, including:

Water Sustainability & Energy Nexus: Exploring innovative solutions for water security and sustainable energy integration.

Exploring innovative solutions for water security and sustainable energy integration. Agricultural Resilience & Climate Adaptation: Advancing practices that ensure food security in the face of climate change.

Advancing practices that ensure food security in the face of climate change. Climate-Health Interactions: Examining the intersection of climate change and its impact on public health.

Examining the intersection of climate change and its impact on public health. Geothermal Energy: Highlighting the potential of renewable energy to transform island economies.

A Platform for Change

The Global Sustainable Islands Summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and activists to share insights, exchange ideas, and develop strategies tailored to the unique challenges of island states.

Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Terrance Drew expressed his enthusiasm for hosting the summit, stating, “St. Kitts and Nevis is honored to host this pivotal event. As an island nation deeply committed to sustainable development, we look forward to showcasing our efforts and learning from others to build a more resilient future for all island communities.”

Why St. Kitts and Nevis?

Renowned for its commitment to renewable energy, climate adaptation, and sustainable tourism, St. Kitts and Nevis serves as an ideal location for this influential gathering. The Federation’s ongoing geothermal energy initiatives and focus on water conservation have positioned it as a beacon of innovation among island nations.

A Global Call to Action

As island nations confront rising sea levels, extreme weather events, and resource vulnerabilities, the 2025 summit will serve as a critical platform to advance solutions that not only safeguard island ecosystems but also empower communities.

Mark your calendars for what promises to be a landmark event in the global dialogue on sustainability. St. Kitts and Nevis welcomes the world to join in shaping a sustainable future for island communities.

For more information and updates, visit Island Innovation’s website or the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ official platforms.

https://islandinnovation.co/events/global-sustainable-islands-summit