St. Kitts-Nevis’ Venetta Smithen Makes Global AI History, Secures Second Place in Build Club “Women Who Build AI” Accelerator

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — June 2, 2026 — Saint Kitts and Nevis has scored a proud and historic win on the global technology stage as Venetta J. Smithen, Founder and CEO of Caribbean Scribbles Publishing, secured second place in the prestigious Build Club global “Women Who Build AI” Accelerator.

Smithen’s innovative project, Island Tales by Caribbean Scribbles, advanced to the Final Showcase and earned the runner-up position among an international field of women builders, creators, technologists, and innovators developing artificial intelligence solutions with real-world impact.

The achievement is being hailed as a major milestone not only for Smithen and Caribbean Scribbles, but also for Saint Kitts and Nevis, Caribbean storytelling, women in technology, and the growing movement to use artificial intelligence as a tool for cultural preservation, education, and innovation.

A Caribbean Innovation on the Global AI Stage

The Build Club Accelerator challenged women worldwide to design, develop, and scale high-impact AI tools. Smithen’s entry, Island Tales, stood out as an AI-powered storytelling platform created to preserve Caribbean culture, support literacy, and make regional folklore more accessible through interactive digital experiences.

The project blends artificial intelligence, Caribbean heritage, education, and storytelling in a way that speaks directly to both local and global audiences. According to the project description, Island Tales is an AI-powered, location-aware immersive storytelling platform designed to digitize Caribbean heritage by using generative AI to curate and narrate regional folklore.

The platform seeks to transform traditional storytelling from static history into an interactive experience, providing tourists, students, children, families, and local learners with a culturally authentic digital guide rooted in Caribbean identity.

Preserving Culture Through Technology

For Smithen, Island Tales is more than a technology project. It is a cultural mission.

Over the course of the accelerator, she developed the platform as a tool to make Caribbean stories more engaging, accessible, and relevant for a new generation. The project features immersive stories, themed learning experiences, progress tracking, mobile-friendly access, and culturally relevant content inspired by the Caribbean.

In sharing her journey, Smithen said the experience pushed her beyond her comfort zone into AI building, product development, and the creation of technology grounded in culture, education, and representation.

She noted that Island Tales was developed to preserve Caribbean culture, support literacy, and make regional folklore more accessible through interactive experiences.

From St. Kitts and Nevis to the World

Smithen’s success is especially significant because it demonstrates the power of Caribbean innovators to compete and lead in emerging global technology spaces.

With over 30 years of professional experience, including 9.5 years in IT support, Smithen brings a strong background in systems design, project management, data management, troubleshooting, training, and digital transformation.

She previously served for a decade with the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis, contributing technical expertise in IT support and training. She now leads Caribbean Scribbles Publishing, where her focus is on leveraging technology, creativity, and structured project development to deliver meaningful and impactful initiatives.

Smithen holds a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and is currently pursuing an MBA with a minor in Management Information Systems at UNICAF University. Her research and professional work have consistently focused on AI governance, cybersecurity, and digital transformation.

A Vision Rooted in Education, Heritage, and Representation

Island Tales reflects Smithen’s broader commitment to using technology to support education, literacy, cultural pride, and youth engagement. The platform’s primary users include students, parents, and families, with features designed for browser-based access and interactive learning.

The project was built using platforms and tools including ChatGPT, GitHub, Manus, and AgentOps, with the live prototype already deployed and connected to a managed GitHub repository.

Smithen has also continued developing additional features, including a live customer support assistant, improved mobile experience, text, audio and quiz automation, and plans to explore AI video synthesis to bring Caribbean legends and stories to life in even more engaging ways.

Caribbean Scribbles Gains International Momentum

This global recognition comes during a period of growing visibility for Caribbean Scribbles Publishing, which Smithen founded as a platform for creativity, storytelling, technology, and innovation.

Through Caribbean Scribbles, Smithen aims to inspire new approaches to cultural education and digital engagement while maintaining a strong commitment to excellence and meaningful impact.

She also serves as an Edupro Green Ambassador for GTA 2026, promoting sustainability, green skills, and youth engagement — further demonstrating her commitment to building bridges between technology, education, environmental awareness, and community development.

A Proud Moment for Women in Tech and Caribbean Innovation

Smithen’s second-place finish in the Build Club “Women Who Build AI” Accelerator places her among a rising generation of women innovators helping to shape the future of artificial intelligence.

Her achievement sends a powerful message: small island states like Saint Kitts and Nevis are not just consumers of emerging technology, but contributors, builders, and innovators on the world stage.

With Island Tales, Venetta J. Smithen has positioned Caribbean storytelling at the intersection of AI, education, culture, and digital transformation — proving that the region’s stories can be preserved, elevated, and shared with the world through the power of innovation.

For Saint Kitts and Nevis, her success represents another proud example of homegrown talent making global impact.