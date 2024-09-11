St. Kitts-Nevis Times Hits 100K Followers, Dominates Social Media as Largest News Page Ever!

In a groundbreaking milestone, the St. Kitts-Nevis Times has officially surpassed 100,000 followers on Facebook, making it the largest social media news and information page in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis. This remarkable achievement places the St. Kitts-Nevis Times ahead of traditional media giants ZIZ, Freedom FM, and WINN FM—combined.

With a staggering post reach of 11 million and post engagements peaking at 8.8 million, the St. Kitts-Nevis Times has cemented its place as the absolute go-to source for news and updates on the twin-island federation.

The page’s follower demographic reveals 52.8% women and 47.2% men, with a significant portion of the audience residing outside the islands. Some 23% of followers are based in the United States, followed by 17% in St. Kitts and Nevis. Other key regions include the United Kingdom (5.8%), Trinidad (3.6%), Guyana (2.6%), and 2.6% each from Jamaica, Canada, and Antigua.

The top cities where followers are based include New York, Basseterre, London, Georgetown, St. John’s, Kingston, and Toronto, underscoring the platform’s wide-reaching influence.

Launched in July 2010, the St. Kitts-Nevis Times has quickly risen to prominence, providing timely and accurate news to its loyal audience. In a world where digital media reigns supreme, this achievement signifies the growing importance of social media platforms in delivering information to the masses.

This milestone further demonstrates the platform’s dominance, as the pulse of news and information for St. Kitts and Nevis reaches not only the region but also the wider international community.

With its unmatched reach and influence, the St. Kitts-Nevis Times is poised to remain the premier digital news platform for years to come.