ST. KITTS AND NEVIS MAINTAINS VISA-FREE ACCESS TO THE UK WITH INTRODUCTION OF WORLDWIDE ELECTRONIC TRAVEL AUTHORIZATION (ETA)

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 11, 2024 (SKNIS): Government of St. Kitts and Nevis is pleased to announce that nationals of the Federation will maintain their visa-free access to the United Kingdom (UK) through the upcoming rollout of the UK Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) scheme. The ETA, which applies to short-term stays for tourism, study, or business, will be a requirement starting in 2025.

Starting November 27, 2024, nationals of St. Kitts and Nevis will be able to apply for the UK ETA using an app or online portal. This new system will officially come into effect on January 08, 2025. The ETA will allow for multiple entries into the UK over a period of two years or until the expiration of the traveller’s passport, whichever is sooner.

The introduction of the UK ETA is part of the UK’s efforts to enhance border security while ensuring smoother entry for non-visa nationals. As noted in the official communication from the UK Government, the process is designed to be efficient, taking an average of 10 minutes to complete, with a nominal fee of £10. The UK ETA will be required for nationals travelling for stays of less than six months, including holidays, short-term study, and business trips.

The ETA rollout, which will also apply to other CARICOM nations, the USA, Europe, and other regions, ensures that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to enjoy seamless access to the UK without the need for a traditional visa.

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew expressed confidence that this streamlined process will benefit citizens of St. Kitts and Nevis, enabling easier and quicker access to the UK. He also highlighted the continued close cooperation between the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and the UK to maintain strong bilateral relations.

For more information on the UK ETA and how to apply, please visit the UK Government’s website at [https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-an-electronic-travel-authorisation-eta](https://www.gov.uk/guidance/apply-for-an-electronic-travel-authorisation-eta).