ST. KITTS-NEVIS STUDENTS SHANIA ADAMS AND THERESE JOHNSON CELEBRATE MONROE UNIVERSITY GRADUATION SUCCESS

Two proud St. Kitts and Nevis nationals are being celebrated for their outstanding academic achievements as part of Monroe University’s Class of 2026.

Shania Adams has earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Public Health, marking an important milestone in her personal and professional journey. Adams, who serves as a Ward Clerk at the Joseph N. France General Hospital, has already been contributing to the nation’s healthcare system while pursuing her academic goals. Her success reflects determination, discipline, and a clear commitment to service in one of the most important sectors of national development.

Public health continues to be a critical area for small island developing states, and Adams’ achievement places her among a new generation of young professionals prepared to support stronger health systems, community wellness, and improved public awareness.

Also celebrating academic success is Therese Johnson, who has earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Management from Monroe University. Johnson’s accomplishment highlights her dedication to advancing her knowledge, leadership capacity, and professional development in the field of business.

Her studies in business management have equipped her with valuable skills in administration, organization, planning, and leadership—qualities that are essential in today’s competitive and fast-changing working environment.

The achievements of Adams and Johnson are a source of pride for their families, friends, colleagues, and the wider St. Kitts-Nevis community. Their graduation from Monroe University stands as a reminder of the power of perseverance and the importance of investing in education.

As members of the Class of 2026, both women have demonstrated that with focus, sacrifice, and commitment, success is possible. Their accomplishments will undoubtedly inspire other young nationals to pursue higher education and continue striving for excellence.

St. Kitts and Nevis proudly congratulates Shania Adams and Therese Johnson on this remarkable achievement and wishes them continued success in the years ahead.