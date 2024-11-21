Mellicia Wilkins-Phillip Poised to Take Top Role as Social Security’s Deputy Director/Chief Operations Officer

The St. Kitts and Nevis Social Security Board is reportedly gearing up to welcome a new Deputy Director and Chief Operations Officer, with Mellicia Wilkins-Phillip, a distinguished financial and operations expert, slated to take the helm.

Wilkins-Phillip, currently the General Manager of the Police Cooperative Credit Union (PCCU), brings a wealth of experience in finance, accounting, and organizational leadership. Known for her ability to drive growth and optimize business operations, her impending appointment has sparked high expectations for a new era of efficiency and strategic progress at the Social Security Board.

Her professional journey is nothing short of impressive. With over 16 years in the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis’ Ministry of Finance as Deputy Accountant General, she played a critical role in managing the government’s financial operations. She ensured compliance with the Finance and Administration Act (2007) while spearheading effective reporting and daily operations. Prior to her public service, Wilkins-Phillip amassed over eight years of experience in the private sector, refining her expertise in accounting and finance.

Wilkins-Phillip’s academic credentials further underscore her readiness for the position. She holds a Master of Business Administration with a focus on Finance and International Management from Bellevue University, alongside a Bachelor of Science in Accounting and Management Studies (Double Major) with Upper Second-Class Honours from the University of the West Indies, Mona.

As Deputy Director, her primary responsibility will be to oversee the organization’s operations, ensuring the achievement of strategic goals and fostering a culture of performance and growth. Her role includes stepping in for the CEO when required, leading initiatives to enhance efficiency, and driving policies that align with the organization’s mission and vision.

The appointment of Wilkins-Phillip signals the Social Security Board’s commitment to strengthening its leadership. Her vast experience, coupled with her leadership skills, positions her as a pivotal figure in shaping the future of the organization.

Stay tuned as we follow this unfolding development and its impact on St. Kitts and Nevis Social Security’s operations and long-term objectives.