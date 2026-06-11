St. Kitts-Nevis Students Shavonne Maynard and Geandré Forbes Celebrate Monroe University Graduation Success

Two proud St. Kitts and Nevis nationals are celebrating major academic milestones as members of the Monroe University Class of 2026, highlighting the continued success of Federation students on the international stage.

Shavonne Maynard has earned her Bachelor of Business Administration in Hospitality Management, graduating after a strong academic journey marked by leadership, service, and a clear passion for the hospitality industry. During her time at Monroe University, Maynard maintained an impressive 4.0 grade point average while serving as Event Coordinator for the Student Activities Club and President of the Hospitality Club. She was also active in the International Students Club.

Maynard’s academic path reflects a consistent commitment to growth and excellence. Prior to Monroe, she earned an Associate’s Degree in Business Administration and Management from the Nevis Sixth Form College and also completed a hospitality certificate programme at Hungkuang University in Taiwan. With interests spanning hotels, cruises, food and beverage management, and guest services, Maynard has positioned herself as a promising young professional in the hospitality sector.

Also celebrating Monroe University success is Geandré Forbes, who has completed studies in Business Management with a minor in Finance. Forbes previously studied Entrepreneurship and Entrepreneurial Studies at the Clarence Fitzroy Bryant College and has developed skills in marketing, communication, Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, and human resources. She also earned a Microsoft Excel Intermediate Badge issued by Cengage in December 2024.

Together, Maynard and Forbes represent the determination, talent, and ambition of young people from St. Kitts and Nevis pursuing higher education abroad while preparing to make meaningful contributions in business, hospitality, finance, entrepreneurship, and management.

Their achievements are a proud moment for their families, communities, and the Federation. As they celebrate this important Monroe University milestone, Shavonne Maynard and Geandré Forbes stand as inspiring examples of hard work, discipline, and Caribbean excellence.