ST. KITTS-NEVIS REPRESENTED AT LARGEST FIBA MID-TERM CONGRESS IN HISTORY — SKNABA PRESIDENT GLENN JEFFERS ATTENDS GLOBAL BASKETBALL SUMMIT IN BAHRAIN

MANAMA, Bahrain — May 2025

St. Kitts and Nevis proudly joined a historic gathering of the global basketball community this week, as SKNABA President Glenn Jeffers represented the Federation at the largest FIBA Mid-Term Congress ever held, taking place at the prestigious Exhibition World Bahrain.

The record-breaking event, hosted in the Kingdom of Bahrain, welcomed over 350 guests and an unprecedented 167 National Federations, highlighting the ever-growing global footprint and influence of basketball. Jeffers’ presence not only reaffirmed St. Kitts and Nevis’ commitment to the sport, but also positioned the nation among a powerful international network working to shape the future of the game.

GLOBAL LEADERS, STRATEGY & INNOVATION

The Congress featured keynote addresses from FIBA President Sheikh Saud Ali Al Thani and FIBA Secretary General Andreas Zagklis, with opening remarks delivered via video by IOC President Thomas Bach. The event celebrated basketball’s rapid growth globally, with a special emphasis on the sport’s rising popularity ahead of the 2027 FIBA World Cup in Qatar and the impact of basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Zagklis outlined FIBA’s strategy for the current cycle and announced exciting new initiatives, including:

The launch of the FIBA Academy

Continued digital transformation

Expansion of eFIBA

Introduction of AI-powered media and asset tools

Delegates, including President Jeffers, also participated in sessions on key focus areas such as Women in Basketball, 3×3 basketball, the FIBA Plus Program, and Olympic Solidarity—topics central to global basketball development.

A MOMENT OF PRESTIGE

Attendees were treated to a stunning display of 14 FIBA competition trophies, underscoring the sport’s global prestige and the importance of its upcoming Continental Cups and U19 World Cups. Additionally, the Congress approved several amendments to the FIBA General Statutes and received reports from the FIBA Treasurer, the FIBA Foundation, and the International Wheelchair Basketball Federation.

The momentum continued into the evening with the FIBA Hall of Fame Class of 2025 Induction Ceremony at the Bahrain National Theatre. Basketball legends including Pau Gasol (Spain), Dawn Staley (USA), and Mike Krzyzewski (USA) were honored for their extraordinary contributions to the sport.

SKNABA ON THE GLOBAL STAGE

Glenn Jeffers’ attendance at this landmark event marks a significant milestone for basketball in St. Kitts and Nevis, as the Federation strengthens its international ties and seeks to expand opportunities for local athletes, coaches, and administrators.

“Being part of this Congress allows us to align with global best practices and bring back innovative ideas to grow the game at home,” Jeffers stated.

With access to new resources and strategic support from FIBA, St. Kitts-Nevis basketball stands poised for transformation and advancement, aligning itself with the energy and momentum shaping the future of the sport worldwide.