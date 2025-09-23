Dr. Kelvin Daly Exposes AG Wilkin’s SSZ Spin: “A Legal Loophole That Will Bleed Our Water and Power Supplies”

Basseterre, St. Kitts – September 23, 2025 —

The raging controversy over the Special Sustainable Zone (SSZ) Act has taken another explosive turn, as Dr. Kelvin Daly has publicly accused Attorney General Garth Wilkin of deliberately misleading the public about the Act’s most critical clauses.

In a scathing analysis posted this week, Dr. Daly dismantled Wilkin’s central defense — that SSZ developers must provide their own power and water. According to Daly, the fine print of Part III, Paragraph 5, 1(b) fatally weakens that safeguard.

The Legal Sleight of Hand

At first glance, the Act appears to require developers to create self-sufficient infrastructure:

Clause (iii): generate and supply reliable clean water

generate and supply reliable clean water Clause (iv): secure renewable energy for at least 70% of the zone’s needs

But Daly warns that the crucial escape hatch is buried in Paragraph 5(2), which transfers oversight from Physical Planning authorities to the Prime Minister in St. Kitts and the Premier in Nevis. This, he argues, circumvents existing planning ordinances and puts enforcement into the hands of politicians rather than regulators.

“Will the Premier halt a billion-dollar project if the renewable energy threshold is only 25% instead of 70%?” Daly asked. “Of course not. And that is the trap — this will not end well.”

“Aims to Generate” vs. “Shall Generate”

Perhaps the most damning indictment is Daly’s revelation of deliberate legal language softening. Instead of binding developers with a “shall generate” obligation, the Act allows them merely to “aim” to provide renewable energy and water.

This subtle shift, Daly argues, creates a legal loophole wide enough to drive a power plant through — shielding zone developers from prosecution if they fail to deliver. “The AG must know this,” Daly charged, “but persists in misleading the public.”

The Real-World Consequence

The stakes could not be higher. If Daly is correct, the SSZ will enjoy unrestricted access to domestic water and electricity supplies — the same strained systems ordinary citizens depend on. Instead of relieving pressure, the Act may lock the people of St. Kitts and Nevis into subsidizing private mega-developments with scarce public utilities.

“This is not sustainability,” Daly concluded. “It is state-sponsored dependency dressed up as green policy.”

Political Fallout Intensifies

Dr. Daly’s revelations have thrown fresh gasoline onto an already roaring fire. Opposition figures, civil society activists, and ordinary citizens are now asking whether the SSZ Act is a carefully disguised land-and-resource grab — one that will leave the nation powerless (literally and figuratively) in the face of foreign developers.

For now, AG Wilkin remains silent on Daly’s explosive critique. But as public anger mounts, the government may soon have no choice but to answer the hard questions: Why hand over regulatory authority to politicians? Why weaken sustainability standards? And why should the people of this federation pay the price?