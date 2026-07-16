ASPIRE STUDENTS STEP INTO BANKING WORLD AS PM DREW MATCHES DEPOSITS UP TO EC$200

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — Young participants in the Government’s ASPIRE Programme received valuable hands-on exposure to the banking system on Wednesday, July 15, during an interactive savings-account deposit exercise at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank.

The activity transformed financial-literacy lessons into a real-world banking experience, allowing students to complete deposit slips, communicate with bank tellers, deposit funds into their personal ASPIRE savings accounts and review their updated balances.

Parents and guardians accompanied the students throughout the exercise, highlighting the important role families play in helping children develop positive financial habits from an early age.

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew, said the initiative was intended to move financial education beyond the classroom by giving young people an opportunity to apply the principles of saving, investing and responsible money management.

“This is what this exercise is about today,” Prime Minister Drew said. “You may not understand the fullness of this at this particular time, but I can assure you that, as you grow and become adults, you will recognize the power of what you are being given in setting a strong financial future.”

Adding further significance to the occasion, Prime Minister Drew personally matched the deposits made by each participating student, up to a maximum of EC$200.

The gesture provided an immediate increase in the students’ savings while encouraging parents and guardians to continue making regular contributions to their children’s accounts.

The Prime Minister urged students to monitor their balances, save a portion of the money they receive and develop the discipline needed to distinguish between immediate wants and long-term needs.

He also encouraged parents to help their children access their account information online, allowing them to observe their savings grow and become more actively involved in managing their finances.

Under the ASPIRE Programme, every eligible citizen between the ages of five and 18 receives an EC$1,000 contribution from the Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Of that amount, EC$500 is deposited into a savings account, while the remaining EC$500 is invested in shares in local companies. The programme is further supported by financial-literacy education delivered through the school curriculum.

According to available programme information, more than 4,000 ASPIRE accounts have already been opened, representing an investment of more than EC$4 million in the financial future of the Federation’s children.

The initiative forms part of the Government’s wider effort to equip young people with the knowledge, financial assets and confidence required to build more secure and prosperous lives.

Wednesday’s banking exercise offered students more than a lesson in completing deposit slips. It provided an early introduction to financial responsibility and demonstrated how consistent saving, investment and family support can contribute to long-term economic security.