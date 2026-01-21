Be a Leader for ALL the People!” — Dr. Mc Carta Browne Blasts PM Drew, Condemns ‘Childish Politics’ and Calls for a New Political Consciousness

“

Basseterre, St. Kitts — In one of the most blistering, emotionally charged, and morally piercing interventions since the 2022 General Election, Dr. Mc Carta Browne has launched a scathing rebuke of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew, accusing him of presiding over a deeply divisive political culture and betraying the promise of unity, compassion, and transformational leadership that swept Labour into office.

Speaking with uncommon frankness, Dr. Browne lamented that 42 years after independence, St. Kitts and Nevis remains trapped in what he described as “childish politics”—a toxic cycle of division, victimization, and power games that undermine national progress.

“At moments when we should rise to address issues of national importance—issues that affect every man, woman, and child—we instead retreat into the tired and dangerous politics of divide and conquer,” Browne declared.

A Nation Divided, Not United

Dr. Browne’s critique cuts to the heart of what many citizens quietly whisper but fear to say aloud: that no administration, past or present, has genuinely attempted to end political victimization, because division is too often viewed as politically useful.

“When leaders sit in power, they convince themselves that division is working in their favor,” he said.

Yet Browne made it clear—he is not naïve about politics.

“I am not afraid of dirty politics. I understand its nature,” he admitted. “But I have purpose in my heart to be a better leader—one who believes in becoming the best version of ourselves as a people.”

In a striking moment of grace amid his condemnation, Browne addressed Labour supporters who have attacked him personally:

“To the few within Labour who feel compelled to attack me, I say this plainly: I love you, and I will always love you. Politics must never rob us of our humanity.”

“Our Politics Should Never Turn Us Into Monsters”

Dr. Browne accused the Drew administration of fostering a culture where loyalty is rewarded and conscience is punished, warning that leadership without humanity is destructive.

“Those entrusted with leadership must lead all the people—not some, not a favored few—and must do so in a way that builds character, dignity, and a strong nation.”

He recalled the hope of 2022, when many believed Dr. Drew—unburdened by the political baggage of the past—would usher in a new era of governance modeled on unity and empowerment.

“We were promised a new Mandela,” Browne said. “What we received instead was another ‘son of the soil,’ surrounded by a misguided few whose voices have clouded better judgment.”

Victimization as Policy?

Perhaps the most damning accusation came as Browne pointed to what he described as one of the largest episodes of modern political victimization in the public service.

“People are at home, being paid without work—confused, broken—many of them women, vulnerable mothers, unable to explain to their children why they no longer go to work. That pain is real.”

He dismissed claims that such actions are compatible with leadership that “loves all the people.”

A Warning from History

In a chilling reminder, Browne warned Prime Minister Drew not to believe the voices currently flattering him.

“The same advisors whispering in your ear today once whispered in the ears of former Prime Ministers Douglas and Harris—and they turned on them. In time, they will turn on you too.”

His message was blunt and personal:

“Dr. Drew, my friend, you will not be Prime Minister forever. Treat people right.”

A Call to Conscience—and to the People

Closing on a deeply resonant note, Browne appealed to shared history and shared struggle:

“We all grew up poor. We all struggled. Our skin is black, our hair is hard, and our stories are the same.”

And with that, he issued both a challenge to the Prime Minister and a rallying cry to the nation:

“If you now hold the power to change lives, then use it—to uplift, to heal, and to unite—not just for some, but for all.”

To the people of St. Kitts and Nevis, his final words rang loud and clear:

“The power of the people is always greater than the people in power.”

